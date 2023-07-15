Dollar Trading at 16.7525 Pesos Per Unit with Downward Trend

Title: Dollar Trading at 16.7525 Pesos per Unit as Downward Trend Continues

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

The dollar is currently trading at 16.7525 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time, according to the latest report from Banxico. This marks a slight decrease from the closing rate of 16.7383 pesos per unit on Friday.

Here is the current exchange rate for the dollar in various Mexican banks:

– Bank of Mexico: Buy: $16.7383 – Sell: $16.7383

– HSBC: Buy: $19.01 – Sell: $19.74

– Banamex: Buy: $17.04 – Sell: $18.02

– Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

– Banorte: Buy: $15.65 – Sell: $17.05

– Scotiabank: Buy: $16.46 – Sell: $17.11

– IXE: Buy: $15.65 – Sell: $17.05

– Bajio Bank: Buy: $16.30 – Sell: $17.70

– Monex: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $20.04

– Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.89

– Inbursa: Buy: $16.60 – Sell: $18.60

– Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

– Exchange: Buy: $19.45 – Sell: $20.46

– Spa area: Buy: $19.20 – Sell: $20.70

In addition, the current price of bitcoin stands at 30,292.5 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

It’s worth noting that the euro is currently quoted at $18.81 pesos, while the pound sterling stands at an overall average of $21.92 pesos.

For more updates on the dollar and other financial news, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com. And if you’re looking for discounts on thousands of products, check out Amazon’s ongoing promotions by following this LINK.

Stay tuned for further updates on currency exchange rates and market trends.