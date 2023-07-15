Home » Dollar Trading at 16.7525 Pesos Per Unit with Downward Trend
Business

Dollar Trading at 16.7525 Pesos Per Unit with Downward Trend

by admin
Dollar Trading at 16.7525 Pesos Per Unit with Downward Trend

Title: Dollar Trading at 16.7525 Pesos per Unit as Downward Trend Continues

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

The dollar is currently trading at 16.7525 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time, according to the latest report from Banxico. This marks a slight decrease from the closing rate of 16.7383 pesos per unit on Friday.

Here is the current exchange rate for the dollar in various Mexican banks:

– Bank of Mexico: Buy: $16.7383 – Sell: $16.7383
– HSBC: Buy: $19.01 – Sell: $19.74
– Banamex: Buy: $17.04 – Sell: $18.02
– Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
– Banorte: Buy: $15.65 – Sell: $17.05
– Scotiabank: Buy: $16.46 – Sell: $17.11
– IXE: Buy: $15.65 – Sell: $17.05
– Bajio Bank: Buy: $16.30 – Sell: $17.70
– Monex: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $20.04
– Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.89
– Inbursa: Buy: $16.60 – Sell: $18.60
– Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06
– Exchange: Buy: $19.45 – Sell: $20.46
– Spa area: Buy: $19.20 – Sell: $20.70

In addition, the current price of bitcoin stands at 30,292.5 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

It’s worth noting that the euro is currently quoted at $18.81 pesos, while the pound sterling stands at an overall average of $21.92 pesos.

For more updates on the dollar and other financial news, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com. And if you’re looking for discounts on thousands of products, check out Amazon’s ongoing promotions by following this LINK.

Stay tuned for further updates on currency exchange rates and market trends.

You may also like

Shopping: When abroad, Germans prefer to pay with...

Ukraine, Podolyak: “No compromises with Putin to join...

Elon Musk: Ad revenue on Twitter plummeted by...

Cutting the wedge and land registry reform: the...

MAXXI, but how much does it cost? Spending...

The U.S. Dollar Weakens as Inflation Subsides: Foreign...

Deutsche Bank: the 29 best stocks for the...

The Importance of Understanding Tire Load Index for...

Rai, Sciarelli: “It must be institutional. I don’t...

Canadian Stocks Dip Slightly as Key Sectors Experience...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy