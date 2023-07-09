Dollar Trading at 17.1465 Pesos: Downward Trend Continues

Title: Dollar Trading at 17.1465 Pesos per Unit with Downward Trend

Today, Saturday July 8, 2023, the dollar is trading at 17.1465 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. This information comes from the latest report by Banxico, which states that the spot interbank dollar closed at 17.1444 pesos per unit on Friday.

The exchange rate between the peso and the dollar in Mexican banks is as follows:

– Bank of Mexico: Buy $17.1444 – Sell: $17.1444

– HSBC: Buy: $19.01 – Sell: $19.74

– Banamex: Buy: $17.04 – Sell: $18.02

– Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

– Banorte: Buy: $16.00 – Sell: $17.40

– Scotiabank: Buy: $16.78 – Sell: $17.47

– IXE: Buy: $16.00 – Sell: $17.40

– Bajio Bank: Buy: $16.30 – Sell: $17.70

– Monex: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $20.04

– Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.89

– Inbursa: Buy: $16.80 – Sell: $18.80

– Santander: Buy: $19.53- Sell: $21.06

– Exchange: Buy: $19.45 – Sell: $20.46

– Spa area: Buy: $19.20 – Sell: $20.70

In other news, the current price of bitcoins is $30,214.8 with a downward trend in real time. It is also worth noting that the euro is quoted at $18.81 pesos and the pound sterling at an overall average of $22.01 pesos.

