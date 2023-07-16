Home » Dollar Weakens Against Mexican Peso, Closing First Half of July Below 17.00 Units: Analysts Predict Further Appreciation
Title: Dollar Value Against Mexican Peso Declines, Hits Eight-Year Low

Written in TRENDS on 7/15/2023 07:10 hs

This morning, on Saturday, July 15, 2023, the dollar value against the Mexican peso experienced a slight setback, reaching a total of 16.7 units. This marks a decrease of 0.5% compared to the previous day. The weakening of the US dollar has pushed the exchange rate below 17.00 units, a level not seen in almost eight years.

The Mexican peso has performed well during the first half of July, with an accumulated gain of 1.5%. So far in 2023, it has appreciated by 13.4%. Analysts suggest that the national currency has further room for appreciation, although it may soon reach the end of its winning streak.

In light of these movements, markets are expecting a 25 basis points increase by the Fed at the upcoming meeting on July 26. However, it is unlikely that further increases will occur throughout the rest of the year. The weakened dollar has also led the euro to hit a fresh 16-month high of $1.1245 in Asian trading.

Below are the dollar exchange rates at the main banks in Mexico as of today, Saturday, July 15, 2023:

To purchase:
– Banco Azteca: 16.25 pesos
– BBVA: 16.18 pesos
– Banorte: 15.70 pesos
– Santander: 15.80 pesos
– Banamex: 16.35 pesos

For sale:
– Banco Azteca: 17.29 pesos
– BBVA: 17.08 pesos
– Banorte: 17.15 pesos
– Santander: 17.50 pesos
– Banamex: 17.24 pesos

Overall, the decreasing value of the dollar against the Mexican peso highlights the ongoing trends in the currency markets. The peso’s appreciation, along with expectations of a potential Fed interest rate increase, continues to shape the global economic landscape.

