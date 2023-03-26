Home Business Domenica In, embarrassment for Venier. Zanicchi: “I come here to fuck”
Domenica In, embarrassment for Venier. Zanicchi: “I come here to fuck”

by admin
Domenica In, embarrassment for Venier. Zanicchi: “I come here to fuck”

Mara Venier and Iva Zanicchi

At the center of the living room of the episode is the memory of Paolo Limiti…

See you Sunday In moments of embarrassment between Iva Zanicchi and Mara Venier. At the center of the episode’s living room is the memory of Paolo Limiti, a great man of our TV but also an immense musical author. And so Zanicchi recalled Limiti: “he was a person who gave a lot. All the artists who participated in his broadcasts were children for Paolo, there is no denying it”. The website www.liberoquotidiano.it reports it.

Then Justine Mattera also intervened on Limi: “He saw me in Corso Sempione in Milan and was love at first sight. She immediately wanted me in her broadcast as valet. We were married for two years and I was very jealous“. Strong words that moved the audience in the studio. At this point Zanicchi wanted to sing a song that Limiti wrote for her. But before singing “La mia sera”, he stated: “Dear Mara, if there are problems, I come here to fuck“.

Venier immediately reprimanded her: “Please, Iva, don’t put me in trouble”. The answer was even clearer: “But no, I intend to fuck here on the floor, that’s what they say, nothing more can be said…“. Venier took a deep breath and went on: “I had a difficult week after Sgarbi, don’t worry too”.

