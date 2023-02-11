Domenicali president of Motor Valley Development

(Italpress) – Claudio Domenicaliad of Ducatiwas reappointed for another two years at the presidency of Motor Valley Development, the association that brings together all the two and four-wheeled brands of the Emilia-Romagna Motor Land. The appointment took place during the shareholders’ meeting.

“In recent years I have carried out the role of President of the Motor Valley Development association with pride and responsibility because I believe that enhancing the uniqueness of this territory is a duty for those who, like us, are part of it. It is an honor to be able to continue in this role in the next two years and I would like to thank all the shareholders and institutions for their trust”, declared Domenicali. “The industrial, tourist and cultural district of the Emilia-Romagna Motor Valley deserves to be supported and promoted in all its components, continuing to give value to the prestigious universities, historical and artistic culture and unrivaled motoring and technological expertise”, he added .

What is the Motor Valley

The Motor Valley is a unique industrial district in the world, with 16,500 companies and over 90,000 employees, with 16 billion in annual turnover and exports of 7 billion. A reality that over the years has become a strategic tourist asset for the Region, thanks to 13 specialized museums (including the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena, the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, the Automobili Lamborghini Museum, the Ferruccio Lamborghini Museum, the Ducati Museum in Borgo Panigale and the Horacio Pagani Museum), 18 private collections and 4 racetracks for sports competitions (the “Riccardo Paletti” in Varano dè Melegari, the Modena racetrack in Marzaglia, the “Enzo e Dino Ferrari” racetrack in Imola and the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Misano Adriatico).

