45
- Domestic gold futures rose 0.53% on June 9_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal China Economic Net
- Overnight market recap: Gold ends higher, looks set for higher week Wall Street Journal
- The number of initial jobless claims jumped, and the Fed’s suspension of interest rate hikes is a certainty? Gold finds support as dollar weakens Provider Investing.com Yingwei Finance Investing.com
- Overnight market review: Gold closes at lowest level in over a week Wall Street Journal
- The rebound in spot gold is limited, and the FED must listen to the uncertainty provider FX678 that has not been seen in more than half a century Yingwei Finance Investing.com
- View full coverage on Google News
See also The video screen has even increased the stock price of advertisers. But such a "top stream" classmate He is still said to be an "ordinary person"? _Detailed Interpretation_Latest News_Hot Events-36kr