Domestic insurance stocks collectively rose in early trading, Ping An of China rose nearly 5%, Xinhua Insurance rose nearly 4% Ping An of China_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Domestic insurance stocks collectively rose in early trading, Ping An of China rose nearly 5%, Xinhua Insurance rose nearly 4%
Domestic insurance stocks collectively rose in early trading, Ping An of China rose nearly 5%, Xinhua Insurance rose nearly 4%

Domestic insurance stocks collectively rose in early trading,China Ping An(02318) rose 4.56% to HK$53.90, with a turnover of HK$672.0 million;New China Insurance(01336) rose 3.59% to HK$21.65, with a turnover of HK$48,075,460;China Pacific Insurance(02601) rose 2.61% to HK$23.55, with a turnover of HK$70,282,310;China Life Insurance(02628) rose 2.57% to HK$14.36, with a turnover of HK$175.4 million.

Recently, various insurance companies announced their results for the first quarter of 2023. Ping An’s net profit increased by 48.9% year-on-year; New China Insurance’s net profit increased by 110.00% to 120.00% year-on-year.

