Domestic new energy vehicles have to wake up, and it is the last word to cut prices like Tesla, and China will win the world

At Tesla’s fourth-quarter financial report, CEO Musk said happily: “The price cuts are not only helping Tesla win back orders, but also actually pushing up Tesla’s stock price.”

Musk is not bragging. Tesla’s stock price has risen by more than 40% since January 6, when it announced a sharp price cut in Tesla’s Chinese market. At the same time, Tesla’s orders have exploded, and the number of orders is almost twice the production speed. , The factory is unable to produce.

In response to this phenomenon, Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the Passenger Travel Association, also said that Tesla has broken through consumers’ psychological defenses through price cuts, so that consumers no longer hesitate.

Indeed, with prices starting at 229,900, Model 3 and Model Y are already cheaper than many domestically produced models.New Energy VehicleIt’s cheap, buying an electric car at this price, you really can’t get around Tesla.

Of course, Tesla’s price reduction will definitely affect Tesla’s revenue, profits, etc., especially the gross profit margin will definitely be greatly reduced, but if the price reduction bringsSalesThe skyrocketing growth can make up for revenue and profits.

Tesla’s original gross profit rate was close to 30%, but after the price cut, it was still around 20%, far exceeding many domestically produced products.new energy vehiclesNow, you must know that many domestically-made new energy vehicles are still making huge losses. In a price war, who can beat Tesla?

At the same time, Tesla’s price reduction should also wake up domestic new energy car companies, that is, only price reduction is the most powerful weapon, and price reduction is the last word.

Domestically produced new energy vehicles have been continuously developing towards high-end in recent years. Every model they launch is priced at 300,000 or 400,000 yuan. It seems that a car company that does not produce 300,000 yuan is not a suitable new energy car company. And everyone sells more and more expensive, showing how tall and technological they are, and the low price is not worthy of their own car.

In fact, although China is the largest auto market in the world, in fact, domestic car buyers pay more attention to some mid- and low-priced models. Not many can casually spend 300,000 yuan to buy new energy vehicles. .

However, Tesla’s model of reducing costs through continuous cost control and technological innovation, and then setting prices through costs to make cars cheaper and cheaper, is welcomed by domestic users.

And after Tesla grows in scale, even if a car only earns 10,000 yuan and sells 10 million units, it can still earn 100 billion yuan. However, domestically-produced cars cannot scale up, even if one car earns 50,000 yuan, and sells 100,000 vehicles a year, earning 5 billion yuan, but after the scale cannot be scaled up, the follow-up may not be as good.

It can be said that Tesla has brought global new energy vehicles into a new stage of competition through price wars. If domestic new energy car companies are still superior and only want to increase prices and make more profits, they may eventually lose. market.

And Tesla, through continuous price cuts, may win the favor of most consumers, and then become the leader in the Chinese market, and finally win the world.

