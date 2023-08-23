Domestic Oil Prices Set for Adjustment on August 23: Will They Rise or Remain Stagnant?

Domestic oil prices may experience a break in their five consecutive rises as international oil prices show a downward trend. As of August 22, the reference crude oil change rate is 1.01%. It is estimated that gasoline and diesel prices will increase by 45 yuan/ton, which is below the red line of 50 yuan/ton. This indicates that prices will temporarily remain stagnant and not be adjusted further. If this round of price adjustments remains stranded, it will mark an end to the five consecutive rises in domestic oil prices.

Currently, the main basis for domestic oil price adjustments is the rate of change obtained by comparing the weighted average price of international crude oil prices for ten working days with the weighted average price of international crude oil prices in the previous cycle. As of August 21, international oil prices have fallen. Light crude oil futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed at $80.72 a barrel, a decrease of 0.65%. Crude oil futures settled at $84.46 a barrel, down 0.40%.

The overall trend last week showed a decline in international oil prices from their high levels, with a month-on-month decrease in the weekly average price. From August 10 to August 16, the average price of WTI crude oil was $81.78/barrel, representing a decrease of $0.95/barrel or 1.15% from the previous week. The average price of Brent was $85.55/barrel, down 0.54 USD/barrel or 0.62% from the previous week.

Multiple negative factors in the market have contributed to the fall in oil prices. Iran’s plan to increase crude oil production and signs that the United States failed to implement sanctions on OPEC members’ energy sectors have impacted international oil prices. Additionally, concerns about China‘s energy demand growth prospects and uncertainty in the interest rate outlook have also increased downward pressure on oil prices.

On the demand side, the International Energy Agency (IEA) released a report in August indicating that global crude oil demand reached a record 103 million barrels per day in June and is expected to reach a new high in August. The average annual global crude oil demand is projected to increase by 2.2 million barrels per day to 102.2 million barrels per day.

However, the supply side remains tight with ongoing production and export cuts led by Saudi Arabia and Russia. OPEC+ has cut crude oil production to a nearly two-year low in July, and recent production cuts by Saudi Arabia, as well as supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Nigeria, have offset increases in Iran and Iraq.

It is expected that there will be a limited possibility of a sharp drop in oil prices in 2023, and prices may continue to remain high. This is due to the tight supply side, cautious production by international oil companies, and the strong willingness of OPEC+ to cut production and support prices. Furthermore, the global crude oil demand is still growing, with the recovery of the domestic economy driving the growth of demand.

It is worth noting that since the beginning of this year, domestic refined oil prices have been adjusted 16 times, with a pattern of eight rises, six falls, and two strandings. The upcoming adjustment at 24:00 on August 23 will determine whether domestic oil prices will experience a sixth consecutive rise or remain stagnant. The trend of international oil prices on August 23 will play a crucial role in this decision.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Proceed accordingly at your own risk.

