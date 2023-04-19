Domestic oil prices welcome the largest increase this year! A tank of gas or an extra 22 yuan will it increase in the future? _Futures Viewpoint_Futures_Securities Star

(Original title: The biggest increase in domestic oil prices this year! A tank of oil or an extra 22 yuan will it continue to rise?)

According to the news from the National Development and Reform Commission on April 17, starting from 24:00 on April 17, the retail price limit of domestic gasoline and diesel has been raised by 550 yuan/ton and 525 yuan/ton respectively.

Biggest increase this year

In terms of equivalent price increases, No. 92 gasoline, No. 95 gasoline and No. 0 diesel will rise by about 0.44 yuan, 0.46 yuan and 0.45 yuan respectively. This also means that after tonight, a car with a fuel tank capacity of 50 liters will cost about 22 yuan more to fill up with No. 92 gasoline.

Before this round of adjustments, domestic oil prices have undergone 7 rounds of adjustments this year, showing an overall situation of “two rises, three falls and two strandings”. This price adjustment ended the previous “two consecutive declines” in domestic refined oil prices. After the adjustment is implemented, domestic oil prices will experience the largest increase this year. At that time, the retail price of No. 92 gasoline in most parts of the country will be 7.5-7.8 yuan per liter, 95 No. gasoline will return to the “8 yuan era” in an all-round way.

OPEC + joint production cuts have a big impact

Under the current domestic refined oil price adjustment mechanism, domestic oil prices are highly correlated with international crude oil prices. By comparing the weighted average price of international crude oil prices in the last 10 working days with the weighted average price of international crude oil prices in the previous cycle, the rate of change is obtained to determine the price adjustment.

Gao Qingcui, an analyst at Zhuo Chuang Information, pointed out that since the current round of pricing cycle, OPEC + joint production cuts, coupled with the lower inflation data released by the United States, the reduction of macro pressure has brought about a rebound in risk appetite, and the rate of change in domestic crude oil has continued to expand in the positive range. The retail price limit of refined oil has thus been raised.

On April 2 local time, major “OPEC+” oil-producing countries including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia announced voluntary production reduction plans. Part of the production reduction plan has been implemented since the end of May and will continue until the end of this year.

This move triggered a sharp rise in international oil prices. At the opening of the market on April 3, WTI crude oil futures opened sharply higher by 6.4%, and then expanded to 7% within the day, reaching a maximum of 81.69 US dollars per barrel; Brent crude oil futures rose to 86.24 US dollars per barrel bucket.

The Minsheng Securities research report pointed out that if OPEC+ implements the voluntary production reduction plan well, then the international crude oil market will start to have a gap in the second quarter, and the tight balance of the market will be advanced, and there will be strong certainty that oil prices will remain high at that time.

On the demand side, the world‘s three major energy agencies recently released their April reports. OPEC is still optimistic about the annual demand for crude oil. They believe that non-OECD countries led by China will be the main force driving the growth of annual crude oil demand; The International Energy Agency (IEA) also believes that global crude oil demand will continue to grow significantly in 2023, reaching a record high of 101.9 million barrels.

Regarding the supply and demand situation in the global crude oil market, both the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) tend to believe that the global crude oil supply gap will increase in the second half of the year.

Looking ahead, the Soochow Securities Research Report believes that the possibility of a sharp drop in oil prices is small, and oil prices may continue to run at a high level.

Specifically, in terms of domestic refined oil prices, Li Yan, an oil product analyst at Longzhong Information, believes that based on the current international crude oil price level, the next round of refined oil price adjustments will start to show an upward trend; at present, many oil-producing countries have introduced Additional production reduction plans, increased expectations of tightening supply, and a positive outlook for demand in Asia have all brought positive support to international oil prices. It is expected that the next round of refined oil price adjustments will increase the probability. Wang Xueqin, an analyst at Zhuo Chuang Information, also believes that the retail price limit of gasoline and diesel is expected to rise for the second consecutive time.

The next round of refined oil retail price adjustment window will open at 24:00 on April 28.