Chery Tiggo 9 will be officially unveiled on February 27, 2023. The new car is based on the Mars architecture-the highest car-making standard of the super hybrid platform. It is Chery’s new-generation global flagship SUV model. Although this car has not been officially launched yet, as a flagship model, its configuration is also very rich. So today we come to experience the charm of this global flagship SUV Tiggo 9 up close.

In terms of appearance, the new car still adopts a family-style front face design, the air intake grille adopts a straight waterfall design, and is equipped with an active closed air intake grille, which has a strong sense of technology. The overall body adopts a two-color matching style, and hidden door handles also appear on this model. The design of the rear part of the car is still very innovative, especially the taillight group, which still has a deep sense of mystery.

The interior fully demonstrates the luxury, using a very bold brown + white color scheme, and also has a 24.6-inch curved large screen, and is equipped with a 50-inch AR-HUD, which is worthy of being the flagship model. In addition, the car also has a Qualcomm Xiaolong 8155 on-board chip, which makes the processing speed faster. The intelligent driving assistance system has also reached the L2.9 level, which can ensure the safety of drivers and passengers to the greatest extent.

According to the information released so far, the new car will continue to be equipped with Kunpeng Power’s 2.0T engine, coupled with Aisin’s 8AT transmission, with a maximum power of 192kW and a maximum torque of 400N m. Afterwards, the car will also provide the “Kunpeng Super Smart Hybrid” version. At that time, the car’s acceleration from 100 kilometers will reach 4.5 seconds, and the comprehensive battery life will exceed 1300km. At the same time, it will only take 18 minutes to charge from 30% to 80%.

