Don Omar Sues Real Estate Businessman for Breach of Contract and Fraud in $2 Million Lawsuit

The urban singer Don Omar has taken legal action against real estate businessman César Humberto Pina, filing a lawsuit in Miami for breach of contract, fraud, and unjust enrichment. The lawsuit, which demands a sum of $2 million, alleges that Don Omar invested the money with the promise of recovering a percentage of the profits from the sale of buildings in cities such as Chicago, Miami, New York, California, and New Jersey.

Don Omar claims that he never received a financial statement or report of sales and profits from Pina, whom he was introduced to through a referral from a radio talent in New York. The lawsuit also suggests that other notable figures in the music industry, including Nicky Jam, Romeo Santos, and Snoop Dogg, were involved in the real estate dealings.

According to Don Omar’s legal representative, Carlos Frigerio, the contract between Pina and the reggaeton artist involved Pina purchasing or renting buildings in Chicago and seeking tenants, with Don Omar entitled to a portion of the profits. The singer is now demanding a full return of his investment and has expressed his intention to ensure that Pina serves prison time for his actions.

On social media, Don Omar shared his frustration, stating, “This is the biggest shame that Dominican-Puerto Rican families can have. His name is César Piña and today he has stained our legacy as entrepreneurs in the world of real estate.” The singer vowed to continue fighting for the families who were deceived by Pina, emphasizing, “WITHOUT REFUND THERE IS NO PEACE, and I have plenty to defend those from whom you stole.”

It remains to be seen how this legal battle will unfold and what the repercussions will be for the real estate businessman as Don Omar seeks justice in the case.