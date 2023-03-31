Whether this allegation would actually lead to a conviction is uncertain. There are legitimate questions about statutes of limitations and jurisdiction. But as long as it is not known what Bragg Trump specifically accuses, it is speculation. Nevertheless, the indictment is a turning point for Trump – especially since he is threatened with trouble not only in his old homeland. An indictment could also be imminent in Georgia. After the 2020 election, the ex-president tried to change the result in the southern state in his favor. Democrat Biden narrowly won Georgia. Among other things, Trump had urged the state’s chief election commissioner in a telephone conversation to “find” the necessary number of votes he needed to overtake Biden. And then at the federal level, a special investigator is examining whether Trump’s handling of secret files and his role on January 6 are punishable. A lot of potential trouble for the ex-president.

Measured against what could come, the probable allegations in New York are still the most manageable. Nevertheless, what is coming to Trump is no fun. He is expected to turn himself in to authorities in Manhattan on Tuesday. There his fingerprints are taken, a mug shot is taken and his rights are read to him. Then he is brought before a judge. Defendants are also commonly handcuffed, but authorities may fail to enforce this. This may not be the only deviation from routine. Finally, Trump will be accompanied by armed Secret Service agents. These may not legally leave his side. It is considered impossible that Trump has to be remanded in custody. The judge will presumably release her without bail.