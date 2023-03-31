A new record for Donald Trump: in 160 years of presidential scandals – the New York Times counts them, starting from the Civil War – never had a former president been indicted for common crimes. On Thursday, March 30, after a flurry of false announcements and expectations designed to defuse the tensions created by the false announcements, Trump was formally impeached in Manhattan. On Tuesday, April 4, he should appear before a judge, to be notified of the charges and to be ritually arrested and indicted (and at the same time released on bail).

There is concern about what will happen. Earlier last week, the ex-president tycoon had released the false news of his impending arrest, throwing its base into turmoil and creating the conditions for protests and riots, which have occurred, albeit on a modest scale. However, it is not excluded that New York will be the scene of insurrectionary demonstrations next week, even if many analysts think that Trump has mounted a media show on his indictment above all to raise funds for his campaign (and a few million dollars has arrived).

If the ex-presidential tycoon voluntarily shows up in court, as former cronies Steve Bannon and Roger Stone did in the past, he will likely be spared the humiliation of handcuffs. It is a practice to which hundreds of people in New York are subjected every day and which Law & Order television series and crime films have now made us familiar too. But it is not excluded that Trump is provocatively looking for the shock image.

The impact on the race for the nomination and for the presidency

Joe Biden and the Democrats are thrilled, but they don’t show it (and the liberal press plays, indeed, to play the guarantor). Ron DeSantis and the old-fashioned Republicans chew bitter and have masks of circumstance. Trump’s indictment could undermine his ambition to return to power; but, in the immediate term, he can galvanize his ‘anti-system’ base and smooth his way to the Republican nomination, forcing his rivals to show political solidarity.

However, the journey from here to the primaries – nine months – and the elections of November 5, 2024 – 18 months – is still long and full of unknowns. For Trump, which could only be the beginning of a slalom between judicial misadventures; and also for Bidenwhose approval rate, says a poll by the PA, is at an all-time low during his presidency, amid inflation, banks in crisis, migrants and tensions with Russia and China.

Biden has also recently had to ascertain that his skills as a mediator are not thaumaturgical: for the first time since he has been in the White House, he has had to resort to veto right to block a republican initiative.

The case and the charges

At the expense of the tycoon, as well thirty countsin the affair of the illegal payment of a sum of 130,000 dollars to the porn star Stormy Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford. The payment took place in 2016, in the middle of the electoral campaign. The money was not intended to compensate for sexual services, but to buy Stormy’s silence on the relationship between the two dating back to 2010, when Trump did not yet imagine going into politics, but was already married to Melania, at the time pregnant with their only son Barron.

The investigation had been going on for years and was based on the testimony of the ‘paying officer’, i.e. Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. Alvin Bragg, attorney general of Manhattan, a Democrat, had assembled a Grand Jury, before which Cohen, a legal matchmaker, in the meantime already convicted and disbarred, and Daniels, alias Clifford, appeared.

Trump’s reactions were immediate: the indictment is “a political persecution” and “an interference in the elections never seen before in history”. Even Republican exponents critical of the former president have aligned themselves in defending him ex officio: his former deputy Mike Pence considers the indictment “a bad service to the nation”, because it will contribute to further polarizing public opinion; and several Republican Congressmen support Trump.

The former president, moreover, had already shown that he wanted to exploit the affair to his own advantage: on Saturday 26 March, he had chosen to hold the first meeting of his campaign in Waco, Texas, a town which became famous in 1993 for the strenuous and lethal resistance – 82 victims – of a coven of Davidians to respect for the law and the forces of order.

The lines of inquiry still open

Trump has thus become the first former president of the United States indicted for criminal offenses, after having already been the first president subjected to two impeachment proceedings, both resolved, for the Democrats, in a hole in the water. The decision of the New York prosecutor’s office will inevitably have an impact on the tycoon’s attempt to obtain the Republican nomination again and regain the White House.

Yet, Trump, entrepreneur, impresario, showman, womanizer, politician, had been navigating the maze of justice for 40 years without ever being indicted.

To go first to checkers, is the apparently least serious of the judicial inquiries in progress against him. The ‘escapades’ of the tycoon, with attached undeclared payments, appear, after all, to be insignificant compared to his responsibility in the uprising of January 6, 2021, when thousands and thousands of troublemakers incited by him stormed the Capitol to induce senators and deputies to overturn the result of the presidential elections of November 3, 2020; or the pressure exerted on Georgia’s leaders to “find the votes” they needed to win the state; or again the failure to deliver to the National Archives hundreds of classified documents badly kept in his home in Mar-a-lago in Florida; or, finally, to the unscrupulous financial and fiscal management of the Trump Organization, the family holding company.

All these investigations are proceeding, one separately from the other. Two Grand Juries have been convened, one federal and one from Georgia: among others, the former president’s lawyers and his former deputy Pence, with whom Trump broke after January 6, were called to testify. The tycoon’s lawyers, in every office, staged procedural battles, to block or slow down the proceedings. In New York they failed.