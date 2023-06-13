Donald Trump is in court in Miami

Some Trump supporters gathered on the side of the road in front of Trump’s resort Doral. As his black motorcade rolled by, they waved flags and cheered him on. Aileen, a Florida woman in her 50s, said in an angry voice that she was standing there because the charges were politically motivated. “It’s a two-tier justice system, we’re fed up with it.” democrats are the millionaires’ party, Trump is the president of the hard-working, the forgotten population. A sentence like this in front of the walls of a property with several golf courses and pools sounds almost ironic, the luxury of which you can hardly imagine on the stuffy street.