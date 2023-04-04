Prosecutor Alvin Bragg said, “We cannot allow New York City corporations to tamper with their records to cover up criminal behavior.”

The district attorney’s office in Manhattan announced the indictment against Trump on Thursday. The case is complicated. Shortly before his election as President in 2016, Trump paid hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels. She had claimed she had sex with him. Trump denies an affair, but not that money flowed. The payment itself is not illegal. According to the media, however, Trump is accused of having miscalculated them. Trump has always maintained his innocence. Regardless of the outcome, he wants to run in the 2024 presidential election.