Donald Trump prepares his defense

Law enforcement agencies on alert in Miami, where, tomorrow June 13, Donald Trump will appear in court to hear the reading of the 37 charges contested in the investigation into the stolen documents to the White House and taken to his residence in Mar-a-lago in Florida, where the FBI seized them last summer. The former president will plead innocent and should be indicted.

In these hours, the tycoon’s supporters are meeting in the Florida city, as happened in New York, in Manhattan, last April, when Trump appeared in court and, after the ritual arrest, was indicted for the affair of black payments to a porn star, Stephanie Clifford, alias Stormy Danielsto buy their silence about their relationship.

Among the ‘fans’ of the ex president who converge on Miami, there are, according to the local media, exponents of Proud Boysa supremacist group some of whose leaders have already been convicted of the storming of the Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021. The same goes for a similar ‘gang’, that of the Oath Keepers.

The authorities of the state of which he is governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s main rival in the race for the Republican nomination, are preparing for the arrival of the tycoon’s supporters: accidents are feared. The Miami police assures that they are ready to “work with state and federal security forces to ensure safety and protect the first amendment”, i.e. the freedom to demonstrate pros and cons.

Between rallies, golf matches and political calculations

Trump, for his part, does not intend to change his plans for this procedural formality, let alone give up running for yet another judicial grain. Following the announcement of the indictment last week, the former president spoke at campaign events in Georgia e North Carolina, claiming he is innocent and accusing the Biden administration of harassing him. On the weekend, play golf with the Republican congressman from Florida Carlos Gimenez at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey. And right in New Jersey the tycoon plans to hold a rally tomorrow, after going through court.

There are two political paradoxes in this affair. Trump accuses the president Joe Biden of wanting to put him out of the race for the White House by judicial means, when Biden actually has an interest in having him as an opponent in the November 2024 elections – he would be weakened by the processes and would not have the age factor on his side. At the same time, the federal charges against the former president have triggered, towards him, the solidarity, albeit varied, of all the aspirants to the Republican nominationagainst the democratic administration and ‘political justice’ – no one wants to risk passing for a maramaldo.

The legal case of the documents stolen from the White House

For several US media outlets, Trump’s indictment for 37 federal felonies relating to the mismanagement of classified documents, brought from the White House to the Mar-a-lago estate after the mandate has ended, represents, for the moment, the most serious legal risk for the former president, who also has to deal with the lawsuit of New York and who also awaits the developments of the ongoing investigations, at the federal level, on his responsibilities in the riot of January 6, 2021 and, at the state level, on lobbying Georgia officials to alter their election results of November 2020.

The tycoon is the first former president in US history to be indicted on federal crimes.

Last week, federal prosecutors released details of the allegations leveled against Trump. A 49 page document lists the crimes attributed to the former president, from the theft of material destined for the National Archives to its improper custody in various rooms of his home, even in a garage, in the fitness room and in a bathroom; from conspiracy toobstruction of justice, because the tycoon and his lawyers repeatedly denied having possession of them and refused to return them. Also a longtime assistant of his, Walt Nautwho physically handled and transported the boxes with the documents, was indicted.

To lighten Trump’s position, however, there is the fact that, put on alert, the federal authorities then recovered classified documents in the offices or residences of other presidents or deputies, including Biden himself and Trump’s deputy Mike Pence, now one of its rivals for the nomination; and they have even invited all former presidents and deputies still alive to check whether, among their papers, there are any documents to be returned. But the seriousness of the cases is not comparable: Biden and Pence voluntarily handed over the files, the presence of which they were perhaps unaware; Trump had knowingly taken hundreds of them from the White House, denied having them and did not want to return them.

His claim to be innocent is based on his right, as president, to declassify those documents. Which he didn’t do though. In presenting his conclusions, Jack Smith, the special prosecutor who led the investigation, said: “Our laws are our salvation and they apply to everyone … By violating secrets, Trump has endangered the United States …” .

The case, however, is far from closed and the former president still has strings to his bow. The first is Aileen Cannonthe judge before whom he will appear tomorrow: Cannon is a nomination by Trump, who, in his four years in the White House, has chosen hundreds of judges. Last summer he denied the FBI access to some of the material seized at Mar-a-lago and entrusted its examination to a ‘special master’imposing a halt to the investigation.