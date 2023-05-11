Dong Lijuan, chief statistician of the Urban Department of the National Bureau of Statistics, interprets the CPI and PPI data for April 2023-National Bureau of Statistics of the People’s Republic of China

10
- Dong Lijuan, chief statistician of the Urban Department of the National Bureau of Statistics, interprets the CPI and PPI data for April 2023 National Bureau of Statistics of People’s Republic of China
- China’s April CPI rose 0.1% year-on-year, the lowest since February 2021 Wall Street Journal
- Both fell back! China’s CPI rose 0.1% year-on-year in April, and PPI fell 3.6% year-on-year Wall Street news
- In April 2023, the ex-factory price of industrial producers decreased by 3.6% year-on-year and 0.5% month-on-month National Bureau of Statistics of People’s Republic of China
- China’s April PPI fell by 3.6% year-on-year, falling for seven consecutive months and expanding for the fourth consecutive month Wall Street Journal
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Ok of the Municipality of Milan at the new stadium, but projects and financial plans need to be redone