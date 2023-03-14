Recently, Dong Mingzhu has been frequently searched because of her speeches. Last night, when Dong Mingzhu was interviewed by the media, another statement caused heated discussions among netizens.

Dong Mingzhu talked about how innovative companies retain talents. She said that some companies have “maliciously poach people” and steal technology.

“On the one hand, it disrupts the operation of enterprises, and on the other hand, it destroys the environment for innovation. Some enterprises do not invest in this area, but use methods of poaching people, causing a vicious circle to the environment.” “Some people say that robbing talents is the introduction of talents, and talking about It sounds great.”

she thinks,The non-compete agreement requires the company to continue to pay employees, “it shouldn’t be in itself.The company has trained you for more than ten years, so of course you cannot go to the same industry. “In this regard, she suggested that the country introduce a reasonable flow system to make enterprises more confident in cultivating talents.

In this regard, netizens commented one after another: “Companies are cultivating talents, but talents also create value for your company.”

Another netizen pointed out: “If an enterprise wants to prevent its key talents from being poached, prevent brain drain, and prevent competitors from stealing its core technology, what it should do is to improve the welfare benefits for key talents, improve the development space for employees, and increase the number of employees. The sense of belonging to the team, the sense of personal value, and the sense of accomplishment allow key talents to stay voluntarily instead of being kidnapped morally under the banner of social responsibility, national righteousness, and social morality.”