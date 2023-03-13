Home Business Dong Mingzhu: I have been hospitalized for 12 consecutive years for work, so I can’t be like an ordinary person in this position–fast technology–technology changes the future
A few days ago, the “Dialogue” column of CCTV Finance interviewed Dong Mingzhu, chairman and president of Gree Electric.

In the program, Dong Mingzhu said that she is a “workaholic” who pursues perfection. Without this kind of madness, it is difficult to accomplish one thing.She said that she used to be hospitalized every November because of her poor health, which has been going on for 12 consecutive years.

At that time, she was thinking that now that she was in this position, she couldn’t be like an ordinary person, and she couldn’t do whatever she wanted, because a company with tens of thousands of dollars was involved behind her.

In addition, facing the question of “gamble”, Dong Mingzhu said that we are a real enterprise, if we dare not gamble, what should we do with Chinese industries? Even if we fail, it is also a kind of accumulation. There is always someone to sacrifice, otherwise our equipment will always depend on others.

Have you ever regretted investing in Yinlong? Dong Mingzhu replied that although I suffered a loss, the channel was opened, so I felt very calm. The technology bought at that time is now being accumulated.

Dong Mingzhu also revealed, “I think suffering is a kind of enjoyment.Others say I can’t cry, I can cry, but only secretly. “

