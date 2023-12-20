Dong Yuhui is appointed as the vice president of New Oriental Culture and Tourism Group. NIO officially announced financing丨CEO Study Room-Retail-Yibang Power

New Oriental Group appoints Dong Yuhui as Vice President

New Oriental Education Technology Group has announced the appointment of Dong Yuhui as the cultural assistant to the chairman of New Oriental Education Technology Group and simultaneously as the vice president of New Oriental Culture and Tourism Group. The announcement came on December 18th and was met with congratulations from Yu Minhong, the chairman of New Oriental Group.

In addition to the appointment, it was also announced that Yu Minhong and Dong Yuhui will be hosting a live broadcast on the Oriental Selection account the same day. The live broadcast announcement caused a surge in the stock price of Oriental Selection, rising by more than 17%.

Douyin App, a popular Chinese social media platform, is testing out a new dual-column display feature on the recommendation page. This will allow users to see multiple pieces of content on the same screen and click to select the content they are interested in for further viewing and understanding. This major update in the app’s traffic acquisition logic may significantly change the user experience.

Furthermore, popular Chinese short-video platform Kuaishou has announced a HK$2.5 billion automatic share repurchase plan, further fueling investors’ interest in the company.

In a surprising turn, Estee Lauder, a renowned international beauty company, has invested in a Chinese fragrance brand for the first time, making a strategic investment in melt season, a local fragrance brand.

Moreover, NIO, a leading Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, officially announced a new round of US$2.2 billion in financing, signaling continued growth and investment in the electric vehicle industry.

In addition to these developments, several companies, including Alibaba, Tencent, and NetEase, have donated money and materials to aid earthquake-stricken areas in Qinghai and Gansu. This has further highlighted their commitment to corporate social responsibility. The outpouring of support from various organizations reflects the importance of collective disaster relief efforts in times of crisis.

