Dong Yuhui responded to the selection of Dongfang to pull the black fun shop Luo Min: the director's personal grievance

Dong Yuhui responded to the selection of Dongfang to pull the black fun shop Luo Min: the director's personal grievance

It was reported on July 21 that recently, Luo Min, the founder of Qudian, appeared in the live selection room of Dongfang and swiped gifts wildly, but then he posted a video saying that the news that he was blocked by Mr. Dong has been followed. It is reported that Dong Yuhui’s live broadcast is about to end, and when he is about to take over the shift,Luo Min gave more than a dozen carnivals in the live broadcast room of Dongfang Selection, and the phenomenon of screen swiping appeared.

Dong Yuhui didn’t want to be given more gifts, saying that this is a live broadcast room selling vegetables, and the boss can buy a bag of black fungus from the Greater Xing’anling area for each employee.

And just the day after Luo Min swiped the gift, Luo Min posted another video. He said emotionally that he would never see Mr. Dong’s live broadcast again because he blocked himself.

In this regard, Dong Yuhui explained in the live broadcast room: “Dongfang Selection is the company’s account and has nothing to do with me personally.Because the director has just graduated from college, he sometimes has some personal grievances. He wants to block it. After listening to it, I think it is quite reasonable. “

It is reported that Luo Min had a lot of popularity among college students before, and he was also the CEO of Fun Fenixing. In 2015, after seeing Xiao Wenjie, a fellow Jiangxi fellow, create Xiaoyoucheng “Fenqile”, Luo Min also brought his own “Interesting” entered the “campus loan” market.

He also went to battle in person, and plastered the flyers of “You can buy apples without selling kidneys” all over the campuses of major colleges and universities. After that, the scale of the fun stage became larger and larger, the market performed well, and it was finally successfully listed.

