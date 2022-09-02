



On September 1, 2022, the State Administration for Market Regulation issued the “Measures for the Supervision and Administration of Drug Online Sales”, which will come into force on December 1, 2022. The core content of the final document of this official draft is basically the same as that of the draft for review. Generally speaking, the attitude of supervision tends to be strict and standardized, and at the same time, it follows the operation supervision”Online and offlineConsistent principle”, the regulations on separate display of prescription drugs sold online, prescription first, and ensuring the authenticity of prescriptions are more strict and specific.

The Equity Research Department of the Oriental Fund believes that: the official draft greatly improves the conditions and obligations for online sales of prescription drugs, and the supervision is more comprehensive and detailed. In the past, the use of policy vacancies to conduct online drug sales in violation of regulations is expected to disappear. The increasingly standardized online sales of drugs will bring online and offline pharmacies back to the same starting line of supervision. Offline retail pharmacies may benefit from the policy to clear the online sales of non-compliant drugs, and the market competition environment is expected to be optimized. On the other hand, higher requirements for drug sales and prescription verification are more beneficial for professional and standardized retail pharmacy leaders to participate in Internet pharmaceutical retailing.