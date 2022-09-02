Home Business Dongfang Highlights | The implementation of the supervision and management measures for drug online sales will benefit the leading retail pharmacies | Dongfang City_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Dongfang Highlights | The implementation of the supervision and management measures for drug online sales will benefit the leading retail pharmacies | Dongfang City_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Dongfang Highlights | The implementation of the supervision and management measures for drug online sales will benefit the leading retail pharmacies | Dongfang City_Sina Finance_Sina.com


Orient Fund has launched the[Oriental Highlights]series of columns, providing you with the freshest “investment views” and “market interpretations” every day, so that you can keep abreast of market trends and the pulse of investment in real time.

Professional, timely, temperature,Orient Fund will discuss investment with you!

On September 1, 2022, the State Administration for Market Regulation issued the “Measures for the Supervision and Administration of Drug Online Sales”, which will come into force on December 1, 2022. The core content of the final document of this official draft is basically the same as that of the draft for review. Generally speaking, the attitude of supervision tends to be strict and standardized, and at the same time, it follows the operation supervision”Online and offlineConsistent principle”, the regulations on separate display of prescription drugs sold online, prescription first, and ensuring the authenticity of prescriptions are more strict and specific.

The Equity Research Department of the Oriental Fund believes that: the official draft greatly improves the conditions and obligations for online sales of prescription drugs, and the supervision is more comprehensive and detailed. In the past, the use of policy vacancies to conduct online drug sales in violation of regulations is expected to disappear. The increasingly standardized online sales of drugs will bring online and offline pharmacies back to the same starting line of supervision. Offline retail pharmacies may benefit from the policy to clear the online sales of non-compliant drugs, and the market competition environment is expected to be optimized. On the other hand, higher requirements for drug sales and prescription verification are more beneficial for professional and standardized retail pharmacy leaders to participate in Internet pharmaceutical retailing.

See also  On the 30th, the net purchase of northbound funds was 7.049 billion yuan. The net purchase of more than 10 billion yuan in the past two days – yqqlm

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

You may also like

ECB prepares the super-hawk suit, here is Citi’s...

Lenovo first announced the “remote stand-in” robot S1:...

Gas industry protagonist at Fiera Milano with Gastech...

G7, ok to the oil price ceiling: “A...

The lineup of physical stores of Shengshi Watch...

Wall Street applauds US employment report, Fed less...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, the flagship folding screen...

Energy, the A series is equipped: lights on...

Amber Group Receives SOC 2 Type II Compliance...

BTP rates and spreads ahead of political elections:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy