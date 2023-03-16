These two days, “Dongfang selects farmed shrimp and sells them as wild shrimp” The topic has attracted widespread attention.

It is reported that in June last year, some consumers placed an order for an imported aquatic product “Ecuadorian White Shrimp” recommended by the anchor in the Dongfang Selection live broadcast room. Flagship store”, after getting it, he found that the anchor claimed“100% wild sea-caught shrimp” is actually farmed shrimp, and there is no import label on the product box.

After complaining to no avail for half a year, Mr. Wang chose to sue “Oriental Selection”.

On March 15th, Dongfang Selected CEO’s live broadcast room responded to this matter, saying that they found that this supplier (Langhaiqing flagship store) was short of weight, insufficient in portion, and there was a situation where prawns were mixed with small prawns, and then they put “Langhaiqing Flagship Store” has been blacked out, “Dong Yuhui did say 100% wild in the live broadcast room, but we were also deceived by the supplier。”

However, the shrimp supplier does not agree with this statement. The person in charge of the supplier Qingdao Langhaiqing Economic and Trade Co., Ltd. said that his company had misprinted packaging at the time, and after the rectification, it was selected by the East.

But Dongfang Selection still used the sample live broadcast room before the rectification to display, soThis happened to be discovered by Mr. Wang, a consumer who was losing money in the aquatic businessbecause he was jealous of Dongfang Selection’s hot sales of shrimp, he went to Dongfang Selection to ask for compensation after placing an order.

After the incident, the company sought out the consumer several times to communicate and solve the problem, but the consumer asked Yu Minhong to meet with him, and the process was shelved because the request could not be reached. Afterwards, the consumer sued the two companies.

The person in charge said that he was willing to bear the consequences of compensation for the misprinting problem,However, he does not approve of Dongfang Selection’s behavior of throwing the blamesaid that there was no problem with the hand card provided by the live broadcast room at that time, and the evidence was being sorted out for clarification.