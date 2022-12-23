Sina Auto News On December 20, Dongfeng Honda’s “Hybrid · Tiancheng CIVIC Brand Night” was grandly held in Shanghai. At the same time, the eleventh-generation Civic (configuration|inquiry) HATCHBACK was launched, priced at 145,900 to 179,900 yuan. CIVIC TYPE R, a car of faith with countless “performance control”, was also officially unveiled at the scene, and a price of 420,000 yuan was given.

Since its birth in 1972, Civic has represented Honda’s spirit of continuous challenge and breakthrough, and is the core soul model of Honda. Since the eighth-generation Civic entered China in 2006, Civic has gone through 16 years of hard work and has grown together with users. From the VTEC naturally aspirated engine to the new fourth-generation i-MMD dual-motor hybrid system, it has always carried Honda’s advanced The star model of technology continues the relentless pursuit of driving pleasure by Honda and generations of passionate youths, leading users to recognize, explore, and chase the limits of driving, and jointly build a car world view exclusive to Civic.

Today, Civic, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, is still at the forefront of the times with the spiritual belief passed down from generation to generation and the product power of full engine evolution. Starting from HATCHBACK to Sedan, from fuel oil to hybrid sports family tree, with a brand-new look of family, it will lead a new generation of consumers to establish a spiritual link with Civic, and share the travel mode of the new era with young souls.

With the official launch of two power versions of the eleventh generation Civic HATCHBACK, the young generation’s dream of owning a sports coupe will become within reach. The eleventh-generation Civic HATCHBACK is positioned as a “full-engine sports coupe”, providing 240TURBO and e: HEV dual-power versions, presenting the ultimate hatchback driving fun with fully evolved extreme aesthetics, extreme speed driving control, and extreme intelligence technology. While comprehensively enhancing the sense of value, it will bring more rich and personalized choices to consumers.

Based on the pursuit of driving passion, the eleventh-generation Civic HATCHBACK perfectly inherits the sports genes of the Civic family. The fuel version is equipped with a 240TURBO in-cylinder direct-injection turbocharged engine as standard, with a maximum power of 134kW and a maximum torque of 240N m. “G-Design Shift” CVT gearbox, continuous and smooth power output. At the same time, for consumers who pursue the ultimate sports experience, the eleventh-generation Civic HATCHBACK retains a more classic and purer 6MT manual version. Through the optimization and adjustment of the shift lever, it has achieved a high rigidity and a sense of control. The gear shifting experience gives users an extremely refreshing driving experience.

Facing the travel needs in the electrification era, the eleventh-generation Civic HATCHBACK e: HEV is also equipped with a new technological achievement of Honda’s “e: HEV strong electric intelligent hybrid” – the fourth-generation i-MMD dual-motor hybrid power system, which has a closer Due to the surging power characteristics of the electric drive, it also greatly reduces fuel consumption. Under WLTC comprehensive working conditions, the fuel consumption can be as low as 4.61L/100km, bringing the smooth driving pleasure of “high energy and low consumption”.

In addition to the announcement of the eleventh-generation Civic HATCHBACK, the most anticipated thing on the scene is CIVIC TYPE R. As a master of Honda’s sports genes, CIVIC TYPE R was also released on this CIVIC brand night. The new car is priced at 420,000 yuan. It will provide young consumers with more diversified and personalized travel options, and let More users are at the forefront of the trend and experience the car lifestyle unique to Honda.

