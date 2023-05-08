Dongfeng New Energy Vehicles sold 1,814 units in April, a year-on-year increase of 46.6%|Dongfeng|New Energy|Dongfeng Motor_Sina Technology_Sina.com





IT House News on May 8th, Dongfeng Motor released the production and sales data bulletin for April 2023 today. The total sales volume of cars in April was 12,030, compared with 7,044 in the same period last year;Among them, the sales volume of new energy vehicles was 1,814, compared with 1,237 in the same period last year, a year-on-year increase of 46.6%。

According to previous reports from IT House, Dongfeng Motor’s operating income in the first quarter was 2.637 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 26.49%; the net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies was 95.63 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 19.41%; the net profit after deducting non-recurring gains and losses was 47.78 million yuan , a year-on-year decrease of 51.41%; basic earnings per share were 0.0478 yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 19.39%.

Dongfeng Motor released a new electric series brand eπ on April 18,100% electrification by 2024in 2025, the sales volume of the whole series will be 500,000 units.

The “e-start” plan uses DSMA architecture and the third-generation Mach MHD hybrid system as the two core technologies in the hybrid field, and uses Mach E power and Dongfeng Quantum architecture as the two core technologies in the pure electric field. Dongfeng Fengshen will launch at least 2 new energy models every year starting from 2024, and launch at least 8 products within three years to achieve full coverage of all categories and full-size new energy products.



