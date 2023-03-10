Securities Times News, Dongguan Securities pointed out that in March, the CPI may rise steadily year-on-year, and the year-on-year growth rate of PPI will remain low and fluctuate. In general, the price trend in February continued to remain basically stable. The year-on-year growth rate of CPI fell, and the year-on-year decline of PPI expanded. In February, the core CPI recorded a year-on-year growth rate of 0.6%, a decrease of 0.4 percentage points from the previous month, which may point to the slowdown in the release of consumer demand after the adjustment of epidemic prevention, and the problem of insufficient domestic demand is still relatively prominent. Looking forward to March, in terms of CPI, in order to promote the price of live pigs to return to a reasonable range as soon as possible, the National Development and Reform Commission will carry out the first batch of central frozen pork reserve collection and storage. The stabilization of pork prices and the gradual recovery of domestic demand may promote the year-on-year growth of March CPI. Quick recovery. In terms of PPI, affected by the high base and slowing global demand, it is expected that the year-on-year growth rate of PPI in March may continue to remain low and fluctuate.