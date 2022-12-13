Home Business [Donghai Observation]Comments on financial data in November: Monetary easing continued in November, and medium and long-term loans to enterprises stabilized- Sina
  2. In November, China added 1.99 trillion new social financing, 1.21 trillion new RMB loans, 2.25 trillion yuan in household deposits, and 12.4% year-on-year growth in M2 Wall Street news
  3. Summary of Chinese financial media reports: The three major operators said that they will delete the data of the communication itinerary card at the same time Wall Street Journal
  4. A new high in more than 6 years! M2 growth rate reached 12.4% in November Analyst: It is expected that market liquidity will continue to remain moderately loose in the future Sina
  5. China’s November yuan loans rise 1.21 trillion yuan, but still miss expectations Wall Street Journal
