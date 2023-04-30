Home » Donnarumma, liquidation issue: Del Fante’s precedent from Terna to Poste
Business

Donnarumma, liquidation issue: Del Fante’s precedent from Terna to Poste

by admin
Donnarumma, liquidation issue: Del Fante’s precedent from Terna to Poste

Donnarumma’s appointment to CDP Venture Capital has been postponed

Why does the appointment of Stefano Donnarumma as head of Cdp Venture Capital – despite the announcement made by Giovanbattista Fazzolari – keep slipping? For an obvious reason of money. At least two games that see him rather uncompromising: the first is that of salary. As CEO of Terna, Donnarumma earned around 2.1 million euros in salaries and stock options in 2021. He had already made the mouth of Enel’s number one salary, which two years ago exceeded 4.5 million.

Instead, not only does he find himself having to at least postpone landing in Viale Regina Margherita, but he also finds himself being offered a salary between 700 and 800 thousand euros, that is a third of his current salary. Some tricks could also be found, but it is not a particularly attractive emolument for a manager of that stature.

Not only that: there is the liquidation issue. As reported by Affaritaliani.it, Donnarumma would be entitled to around 4.5 million, which however they would not want to give because it would pass from a company controlled by CDP (Terna) to another that directly refers to the Cassa. Therefore, since it is a change of position within the same group, he would not be entitled to that money. But Donnarumma protests and has a precedent on his side: in 2017 Matteo Del Fante, then CEO of Terna, before joining Poste (owned by Cdp) obtained 3.8 million in severance pay.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Sale: Viessmann and the consequences / Negotiation: debt...

Mattarella: “No to poor work”. But with the...

Krienser letters for Moscow

Mattarella: “No to poor work”. But with the...

Holcim or Sika?

Frecce Tricolori in mourning: Captain Ghersi crashes with...

In the case of multiple defenses, the consultation...

Auto, Stellantis gives us a cut: away 33,500...

IT security in the medical practice: old and...

Economy: SPD wants to improve heating law, especially...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy