Don’t be superstitious about made in Japan!The century-old company Mitsubishi Electric has faked for 30 years. Netizens call it the spirit of fake craftsmen

According to CCTV news, Japan’s Mitsubishi Electric said on October 20 that it will punish 22 current and former executives involved in data fraud. The company was exposed to fraudulent inspection data for more than 30 years.

According to the final investigation report of an external expert group, 17 of Mitsubishi Electric’s 22 production bases in Japan had misconduct such as data fraud.

The report mentioned,Previously, violations were confirmed at 16 bases, and this time a new communication mechanism factory (Amagasaki City, Hyogo Prefecture) was added. The report shows that among the 197 violations, 112 were intentional, including justifying the violations on the grounds that the quality of the products was actually no problem; and the awareness of attaching importance to contracts with customers was relatively weak. 62 of them involved managers. On the other hand, there were 85 negligent violations due to lack of awareness of laws and standards.

The fraud scandal first came to light in June last year. A Mitsubishi Electric plant in Nagasaki is accused of falsifying inspection data instead of conducting product inspections as stipulated in the contract since 1985 before mass production or delivery of train air conditioners. In addition, the factory also falsified the inspection data of air compressors, which mainly play a role when the train brakes and closes the doors, which is related to the safety of operation.

Mitsubishi Electric decided to reduce the monthly salaries of many current executives, including the current president, Kei Urushima, and asked former executives involved in the incident to return part of their salaries.

Public reports show that in recent years, data fraud of Japanese manufacturing companies has been common. In October 2017, the steel manufacturer Kobe Steel admitted to tampering with the inspection data of some copper and aluminum products in order to supply customers with shoddy products. Subsidiaries Mitsubishi Electric Wire Industries and Mitsubishi Shinco have falsified product data; in July 2018, Nissan Motor Co. admitted that the company’s five factories in Japan had falsified exhaust emission and fuel consumption measurement data.

Some netizens complained,In Japan, counterfeiting is everywhere, there are Kawasaki, Mitsubishi, Dawning, Mitsui, Takata, Kobe Steel, Kobayashi Chemical… Japanese family businesses are often the same for decades, dedicated to making a unique product Featured fakes, thus making it impossible for any business to surpass. The spirit of craftsmanship and corporate culture complement each other, forming a synergy, which ensures the existence of a large number of Japanese family-owned counterfeiting enterprises for a century.

Some netizens sighed that made in Japan, the face is hurt again and again, Kobe Steel, Hitachi Metals, Shuguang Brakes, Mitsubishi Electric, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries have all faked, which is really unwatchable.