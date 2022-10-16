Original title: Don’t buy a tablet recently! iPad Pro 2022 new products are here: Apple M2 processor blessing

At the September conference, Apple launched the iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2 and other products, but the new iPad and Mac were nowhere to be seen.

Reporter Mark Gurman gave the latest reliable news that Apple will release a new generation of 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros in the next few days.

It is reported that the new tablets, codenamed J617 and J620 respectively, are an update of the top iPad product line since April last year. At that time, the upgrades were mainly the M1 chip and the 12.9-inch mini LED backlit display.

This time, the new iPad Pro will iterate to the M2 processor, and the 11-inch version will also be equipped with a mini LED display for the first time.

The Apple M2 is based on an improved TSMC second-generation 5nm process (the M1 uses TSMC’s first-generation 5nm process), and the number of transistors has increased by 25%, from 16 billion to 20 billion.

Its CPU core is an 8-core design, consisting of 4 high-speed cores + 4 high-efficiency cores, and the M2 adds 2 GPU cores compared to the M1.

In addition, the new iPad Pro will also support the Magsafe wireless charging function and reverse wireless charging in some form, that is, to recharge the iPhone and AirPods after they are fitted in a fixed position.

It is a little regrettable that Apple does not plan to hold a press conference this time, but directly introduces the new product in the form of an online press release. It is worth noting that the news of iPad 10 is not mentioned this time, is it shelved?

As for the MacBook Pro, it will have to wait until the November update with CPU-enabled M2 Pro and M2 Max.

