Don’t know where to leave your children? At Nestlé you can take them to the office

MILANO – You work at Nestlé, do you have children and don’t know where to put them when you’re in the office? Don’t worry, at its headquarters in Tour-de-Peilz, just under 3 km from Vevey, where the headquarters of the Swiss agri-food multinational are located, employees can go to work with their children. There Nestlè has created a co-working space, complete with a kid’s corner. “When grandparents are on a cruise in the Caribbean and neighbors who often act as babysitters have their children with the flu, all that remains is to take yours to work,” wrote the Swiss business newspaper Handelszeitung, reporting on this Nestlè initiative , which has few equals in the Confederation, despite the fact that many companies are dripping profits.

Bankitalia, the taxman does not encourage the work of Rosaria Amato’s mothers 23 June 2023

The positive accounts

Nestlè itself, in the first half of the year, saw its turnover rise to 46.9 billion francs, over 45 billion euros, with an increase which, in 2023, should mark + 8.1%. solely as a result of the increased prices. “Although inflation is decreasing worldwide, the number one in food has not scrupled to raise prices, with the risk of discouraging consumers”, the analysis of the Geneva newspaper Le Temps. As, moreover, it must be said, competitors such as Unilever and Danone have done, whose turnover has recorded growth similar to that of Nestlè.

Returning to the Swiss group’s kid’s corner, it contributes to giving a signal of discontinuity to a family policy, the Swiss one, considered totally insufficient. Where even maternity and paternity leave were born from decades-long battles. Even if it is said that, slowly, things are changing. In fact, not long ago the voters accepted, in a popular vote, held according to the referendum ritual, the principle of a two-week paternity leave.

The turnaround

Still with regard to the Vevey-based multinational, its opening to the children of employees in the office following their parents may also have the flavor of a sort of belated afterthought after the accusations for a decades-long policy of child exploitation which would have been carried out in cocoa plantations all over the world, especially in Africa. A policy which Nestlè has begun to remedy, investing 1.3 billion francs against child labour. In short, the opening towards the families of the employees is welcome, no longer considered only as a tool for producing profits.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

