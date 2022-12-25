Don’t miss this wave of benefits at the Changsha Auto Show

On December 24, the 18th China (Changsha) International Automobile Expo kicked off at the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center. On the first day of the auto show, more than 1,000 new cars were exhibited, attracting many customers to experience the exhibition.Photo/Reporter Yang Xu

On December 24, the 18th China (Changsha) International Automobile Expo (hereinafter referred to as “Changsha International Automobile Exhibition”) officially kicked off at the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center. This year’s Changsha International Auto Show is co-hosted by Changsha Municipal People’s Government and China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, co-organized by Zhongnan Publishing and Media Group, Changsha Convention and Exhibition Industry Association, and Zhongnan International Convention and Exhibition, and operated by Zhongnan International Convention and Exhibition. The 6-day auto show will end on December 29.

Changsha International Auto Show, as the first major international auto show after the “New Ten Rules”, is an important measure to respond to the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference to “enhance consumption capacity, improve consumption conditions, and innovate consumption scenarios”. This year’s Changsha International Auto Show, with a new theme of “Automotive’s majestic future”, once again sounded the industry rallying call, with nearly 100 brands coming together, with an exhibition area of ​​nearly 100,000 square meters and more than 1,000 new cars on display. It aims to create a car market feast for consumers in Hunan and even the central region, provide a stage for car brands to display cutting-edge technologies, help consumption upgrades, and witness industrial changes.

The first international exhibition after the Central Economic Work Conference

Automobile consumption accounts for about 10% of the total retail sales of social consumer goods. Stabilizing and expanding automobile consumption will help promote consumption upgrading and accelerate the formation of a strong domestic demand market. Changsha International Auto Show, as a “barometer” reflecting automobile consumption, has always been a frontier for the general public to watch and buy cars, experience automobile culture, and appreciate the charm of the latest technology.

Over the past 17 years, the Changsha International Auto Show has sold a total of 214,080 complete vehicles, with a turnover of 46.857 billion yuan, and the number of visitors has exceeded 5.8492 million. An auto show that sells cars.” Relying on its excellent consumption driving ability and brand radiation ability, Changsha International Auto Show has become an industrial business card in Hunan and even the central region.

In order to optimize the first international exhibition after the Central Economic Work Conference in 2022, this year’s Changsha International Auto Show attracted nearly a hundred brands to join hands, with an exhibition area of ​​nearly 100,000 square meters and more than 1,000 vehicles on display. Mercedes-Benz, BMW + MINI, Buick, Dongfeng Honda, BYD, Dongfeng Nissan + Venucia and other brands have appeared one after another… Major brands gathered at the auto show to launch the “flare gun” to promote automobile consumption.

New energy vehicles stand on the “C position” for the first time

With the rapid popularization and development of new energy vehicles, the Changsha International Auto Show, as an industry-leading platform that looks forward to trends, promotes industries, and promotes consumption, has for the first time promoted new energy vehicles to the “C position”. According to the statistics of the Auto Show Organizing Committee, nearly 280 new energy vehicles competed on the same stage at the Changsha International Auto Show this year, setting a new record for the scale of participation of new energy brands and models.

Among them, new car manufacturers such as Xiaopeng, Leapao, Nezha, Zhiji, Jikrypton, and Jihu, as well as traditional car companies such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and Volkswagen, spared no effort to showcase their “high-profile products” and brought a variety of new products. Energy models and innovative technologies meet the needs of different consumers.

During the current Changsha International Auto Show, self-owned brands continued to make efforts in the new energy market. For example, BYD’s new models Frigate 07 and Jikr 009 all made their debut in Central China at this auto show, and Nezha S and Xiaopeng G9 also made their debut at the Central China Auto Show.

At the same time, the traditional tyrants have not shown any weakness. New cars such as Mercedes-Benz luxury electric car EQE, Ford Electric Horse, and Lotus pure electric intelligent HYPERSUVELETRE all made their debuts in central China at this Changsha International Auto Show.

Pushing new energy vehicles to the “C position”, this year’s Changsha International Auto Show has created a “new sample”, which is also a “breaking” move after the transformation and upgrading of the auto industry.

First-come, first-served vouchers for car purchase subsidies

While witnessing the upgrading of the automobile industry, the Changsha International Auto Show has also stepped up and completed the upgrading and transformation. The scale of exhibitions has been continuously upgraded, supporting services have been continuously improved, theme activities have been enriched, and preferential benefits have continued to increase.

As the largest and highest-level auto event in the central and southern regions, the Changsha International Auto Show has always been a platform for auto manufacturers to focus on “selling prices” and the most favorable car purchases throughout the year. Silver offers multiple discounts, truly benefiting the people and benefiting the people, and fully detonating the consumption of the central auto market.

First of all, the national new energy vehicle subsidy that has been implemented for many years will end at the end of the year, and the policy of halving the vehicle purchase tax will end on December 31 this year. The “sweet meeting point” of policies, so this auto show is an excellent time to “get in the car” to enjoy these subsidies.

In addition, under the guidance of the Provincial Department of Commerce and the Changsha Municipal People’s Government, the 15th Changsha “Fuman Star City” Shopping and Consumption Festival sponsored by the Changsha Municipal Bureau of Commerce was also officially launched on December 23. The 18th Changsha International Auto Show is a As one of the series of activities, on-site car buyers can also enjoy a subsidy of 1,000 to 2,000 yuan. The specific application process can be viewed in the “Car Purchase Subsidy Coupons” section of the “Fuman Star City” event page of the UnionPay APP. That’s it.

Don’t forget, in addition to policy bonuses, car dealers have also begun to “show their strengths” at this important year-end auto show. As the finale of this year’s domestic large-scale auto show, during the Changsha International Auto Show, major auto manufacturers have launched annual car purchase discounts and special sales days for various auto brands to help auto companies achieve their annual sales targets and return the discounts to customers. consumer.

At the same time, the Auto Show Organizing Committee also launched the “Big Prize in Car Buying” activity. Buying a car on the spot can get double gifts, up to a cash prize of 5,000 yuan. It is worth mentioning that, if you buy tickets for the Changsha International Auto Show, you will also have the opportunity to draw a one-year free right to use the Skyrim EM5.

Changsha is committed to building a famous national convention and exhibition city. As a leading convention and exhibition brand, Changsha International Auto Show has also undergone the transformation from a consumer-oriented exhibition to a brand-oriented exhibition. This year, the organizing committee organized many online and offline activities, attracting many consumers. Participate in this auto show carnival.

Auto show news

According to the report of the Changsha Meteorological Observatory, generally speaking, there will be more sunny days in the next week, which is convenient for families to go out, friends and couples to visit exhibitions, and it is a good place to rest on weekends!

Traffic The old friends of Changsha International Auto Show must be familiar with it: the subway is the most convenient way to get to the auto show!

Take Changsha Metro Line 2 and Line 4 to Guangda Station, exit at Exit 4, and walk 400 meters to reach Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Self-driving to the exhibition, there are sufficient parking spaces, and the north and south landing halls of the exhibition center can enter and exit the venue.

When traveling by bus, look for the “Zhashutang” station. You can take No. 220, No. 601, X112, X105, No. 917, or No. 263. You can choose the best bus route for yourself.

