Home Business Don’t think about price cuts for RTX 30 and 40 series graphics cards!Capital supports NV Lao Huang to earn big ChatGPT so that the graphics card will not worry about selling–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
Business

Don’t think about price cuts for RTX 30 and 40 series graphics cards!Capital supports NV Lao Huang to earn big ChatGPT so that the graphics card will not worry about selling–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

by admin
Don’t think about price cuts for RTX 30 and 40 series graphics cards!Capital supports NV Lao Huang to earn big ChatGPT so that the graphics card will not worry about selling–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

Don’t think about price cuts for RTX 30 and 40 series graphics cards!Capital supports NV Laohuang to earn big ChatGPT so that the graphics card will not worry about selling

Whether or not the price of RTX 30 and 40 series graphics card is reduced is not important to the current NV, not to mention how they will take the initiative to reduce the price to change the market without inventory pressure.

NVIDIA released its latest quarterly financial report on February 22 local time, and the company’s stock price rose more than 8% in after-hours trading. NV forecast revenue of $6.5 billion in the first quarter of this year, topping Wall Street expectations.

Subsequently, the company’s stock price soared by 14%, and in addition to the above-mentioned factors in the financial report, it was still related to inventory.

According to NV, the game graphics card inventory crisis has basically ended.

At present, the semiconductor industry is going down, but NV’s financial report has brought back the support of capital, and the company’s stock price has also risen sharply. Because of the emergence of ChatGPT, NV’s graphics cards have also appeared to be sold.

Goldman Sachs released a report stating that NV’s fourth-quarter results were impressive. Non-GAAP earnings per share excluding single-board computers (SBC) were $0.88, 9% higher than market expectations, mainly due to game Increased revenue and strict expense management. Upgrade NV from Neutral to Buy, with a target price raised from $226 to $275, reflecting renewed acceleration in growth.

In addition, many institutions have given reports similar to Goldman Sachs. Everyone’s reason is that NV data center revenue is expected to accelerate throughout 2023.

See also  Genius Li Yinan's dream of building a car is broken. Ziyoujia issued an official announcement: Cannot deliver the car, full refund--Fast Technology--Technology changes the future

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

You may also like

Weather, snow in the plains. Abundant snowfall, cold...

Increased pensions, rich March for pensioners: almost 500...

Increased pensions, rich March for pensioners: almost 500...

iPhone 15 Plus CAD renderings compared to 14...

Web newspapers, fair compensation is under way. How...

Qatargate, Panzeri: “60,000 euros in Comi’s suitcase”. And...

Resolution 18 of 02/15/2023 – Participation in the...

Resolution 40 of 02/15/2023 – Authorization of spending...

Pd, last Bonaccini-Schlein broadsides. “With me you win”....

Nuoro, a lifer escapes from the maximum security...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy