Don’t think about price cuts for RTX 30 and 40 series graphics cards!Capital supports NV Laohuang to earn big ChatGPT so that the graphics card will not worry about selling

Whether or not the price of RTX 30 and 40 series graphics card is reduced is not important to the current NV, not to mention how they will take the initiative to reduce the price to change the market without inventory pressure.

NVIDIA released its latest quarterly financial report on February 22 local time, and the company’s stock price rose more than 8% in after-hours trading. NV forecast revenue of $6.5 billion in the first quarter of this year, topping Wall Street expectations.

Subsequently, the company’s stock price soared by 14%, and in addition to the above-mentioned factors in the financial report, it was still related to inventory.

According to NV, the game graphics card inventory crisis has basically ended.

At present, the semiconductor industry is going down, but NV’s financial report has brought back the support of capital, and the company’s stock price has also risen sharply. Because of the emergence of ChatGPT, NV’s graphics cards have also appeared to be sold.

Goldman Sachs released a report stating that NV’s fourth-quarter results were impressive. Non-GAAP earnings per share excluding single-board computers (SBC) were $0.88, 9% higher than market expectations, mainly due to game Increased revenue and strict expense management. Upgrade NV from Neutral to Buy, with a target price raised from $226 to $275, reflecting renewed acceleration in growth.

In addition, many institutions have given reports similar to Goldman Sachs. Everyone’s reason is that NV data center revenue is expected to accelerate throughout 2023.