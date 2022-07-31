July 29,Ministry of CommerceThe official website issued a document proposing 9 measures to promote the consumption of green smart products, including promoting green smart home appliances to the countryside and carrying out the “trade-in” of smart home appliances across the country.

From the perspective of the industry, compared with the first round of home appliances going to the countryside for the purpose of popularizing products, the above-mentioned “notice” involves infrastructure construction, home appliance after-sales, recycling and other aspects, including the entire life cycle of home appliance consumption, reflecting my country’s home appliances The development trend of intelligence and energy saving in the consumer market.

Analysts in the home appliance industry pointed out to the reporter of “Daily Economic News” that compared with buying new products, this round of green smart home appliances may have more room for trade-in. In addition, the industry believes that in addition to policy encouragement, supporting measures are also needed, such as consumption subsidies, clear green and smart product standards, etc., to mobilize consumption willingness.

supporting infrastructure Encourage the development of age-appropriate products

July 29,Ministry of CommerceThe official website publishedMinistry of CommerceCircular of 13 other departments on several measures to promote the consumption of green and smart home appliances” (hereinafter referred to as the “Notice”),A total of 9 measures were put forward, including carrying out the national home appliance “trade-in” campaign, promoting green and smart home appliances to the countryside, encouraging the delivery of basic decoration and home appliance leasing, and strengthening the recycling of used home appliances.。

It has been more than ten years since the first round of home appliances to the countryside. What is the difference this time?

Zhang Yanbin, a well-known person in the household appliance industry who has been in the household appliance industry for more than 30 years, pointed out in a telephone interview on July 29 that the purpose of going to the countryside for household appliances more than ten years ago was mainly to popularize household appliances. , which includes the entire life cycle of home appliance consumption, forming an industrial closed loop, which is more complete than before.

Behind the evolution of the two home appliances to the countryside policy is the ever-changing market environment.

Liu Buchen, a senior observer in the home appliance industry, told the “Daily Economic News” reporter in a telephone interview on July 29 that China’s home appliances had a very low market share in the rural market. After more than ten years of development, the saturation of home appliances in the rural market has increased. a lot. With the increase in the proportion of rural population going out to work, the market space has been different from the previous round of “home appliances to the countryside”. Therefore, from the point of view of sales volume alone, the expectation of going to the countryside for home appliances this time may not be as good as the previous round. Compared with purchasing new products, there will be more room for trade-in.

The “Daily Economic News” reporter noted that this time the “Notice” also mentioned strengthening infrastructure support, in-depth promotion of the “Sail” action plan for 5G applications, and the implementation of rural power grid consolidation and upgrading projects.

In this regard, Zhang Yanbin analyzed that one of the key factors currently restricting the consumption of smart home appliances in rural areas is the construction of local infrastructure. “Many smart home appliances have requirements for infrastructure construction, such as at least a 4G network.”

In addition, there are many middle-aged and elderly people in rural areas. These consumer groups have certain obstacles to the use of smart products, and they need products with simple operation and high safety performance.

“For manufacturers, the technical content of producing such products has actually been reduced. In the past, why the market was reluctant to produce it was because the added value was not high and the price was low. To mobilize the enthusiasm of manufacturers to produce such products, it may still depend on Government subsidies, centralized procurement and other forms, focusing on meeting some specific needs, such as nursing homes.” Zhang Yanbin said.

For the above situation, the “Notice” also gives corresponding measures, such as all localities can make good use of relevant funds such as county-level commercial construction actions, and encourage home appliance production and distribution enterprises to develop green and smart home appliance products that meet the characteristics of the rural market and the consumption needs of the elderly.

Green intelligence is “circled key” In addition to policy encouragement, it is necessary to combine punches

It is worth mentioning that among the nine measures this time, the two characteristics of green and smart have been proposed many times. For example, the “Notice” clearly stated that it is necessary to comprehensively promote the consumption of smart refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, ultra-high-definition TVs, mobile phones, and smart kitchen and bathroom, smart security, smart office, smart health care and other green smart home appliances; promote the integration of physical business and e-commerce platforms. ; Optimize the supply of green smart home appliances.

The introduction of new features corresponds to more changes in the current home appliance market. “More than ten years ago, most of them were functional… But at present, the products of mainstream home appliance manufacturers have basically achieved green energy saving, and all have intelligent functions, but the degree is different, so it needs to be adjusted by the supplier and Not big.” Liu Buchen said.

In Liu Buchen’s view, after 30 years of rapid development, China’s home appliance market has entered the era of stock market, and manufacturers urgently need relevant policies or financial support from the state.

In addition, many people in the industry also pointed out that China’s home appliance products are highly market-oriented. To mobilize consumption enthusiasm, not only policy encouragement is needed, but also the classification standards for smart and green home appliances need to be clarified, so as to promote product upgrading.

“In fact, manufacturers have been doing the promotion and promotion of green home appliances and smart home appliances. To stimulate consumption, consumer coupons, a certain amount of subsidies for buying a product,Trade-in for new ones, etc., is a better form of stimulus, which requires financial support, starting from two aspects: enterprise subsidies and consumption subsidies. “Liu Buchen said.

