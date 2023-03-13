The boots landed, and the domestic Model Y cut off the radar.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued the 369th batch of “Road Motor Vehicle Manufacturers and Product Announcements” to expand the publicity of changes. Tesla China applied to change 4 models. It is obvious from the publicized pictures that it is the Model Y currently on sale.

In the column of changing and expanding parameter names, you can see that among the original parameter values, the options include rims, front license plate frames, and no front fog lamps. A key word emerged: no radar.

Combined with the previous declaration information, this change only cancels the radar item, which means that the next new domestic Model Y automatic driving assistance function will be synchronized with overseas, completely using the camera as the core. visual scheme.

What radar was canceled?

At present, domestic Model 3 and Model Y models are equipped with 9 cameras and 12 ultrasonic radars, 6 ultrasonic radars on the front and rear bumpers, and short-range acoustic radars, which are mainly used for parking and detecting close-range objects.

It also includes 3 front-view cameras (main-view camera, fisheye lens, telephoto lens) located above the front windshield, mainly used to detect the environmental information in front of the vehicle; 1 rear-view camera, located above the rear license plate, to assist The driver safely backs up to deal with complex parking scenarios;

There are 2 side and rear cameras, one on the left and one on the front fender, mainly used to monitor the blind spots of the vehicle; one camera on the B-pillar on the left and right sides of the vehicle, and one camera on the interior rearview mirror that has not yet been activated. In-car camera.

From this point of view, the radar canceled on the modified Model Y can be confirmed as the 12 sonic radars on the front and rear of the car body.

The domestic version of the model gave up the ultrasonic radar, and it is not without trace. As early as May 2021, Tesla began to transition to a pure vision solution. Due to chip shortages and swinging driving routes, Tesla began to abandon various radars last year.

Especially overseas, since October last year, Tesla has been working on ultrasonic radar. Tesla officially released an update on the hardware configuration of the new car: it will replace the ultrasonic sensor (USS) with a pure vision system (Tesla Vision).

He also stated that the Model 3 and Model Y delivered to North America, Europe, the Middle East and other regions will remove the ultrasonic radar, and the Model S and Model X will adopt the same plan in 2023.

After the removal of the ultrasonic radar, Tesla activated a vision-based occupancy network to replace the ultrasonic radar input. Using software, this approach provides Autopilot with high-definition spatial positioning, visibility at greater distances, and the ability to recognize and distinguish objects.

That is to say, after five months of lagging behind in the configuration change of the domestic model, it finally catches up with Shanghai Overseas, and it is no longer a “special edition” model.

The launch of the radar-free solution at least proves that the Autopilot technology, which has been silent in the Chinese market for many years and has not been pushed, will finally be updated to a version that is synchronized with overseas.

After the completion of this model change, Tesla’s driving route scheme has been reduced from a multi-fusion scheme of “8 cameras + 1 millimeter wave radar + 12 ultrasonic radars” to a pure vision scheme of “8 cameras” on a global scale. (Before HW4.0 gets on the car)

Tesla’s every choice has always been radical and bold. Judging from the performance of the overseas pure vision version Model 3/Y that has been popularized before, some overseas netizens said that the daily experience of the new Model Y that abandons the millimeter-wave radar is the same as that of the old model. There is no obvious difference between the models, the automatic driving performance is still very good, and the new car is more sensitive and precise than the old model in driving.

Tesla once also confidently stated that its pure vision solution is not inferior to the “vision + radar” solution at all.

The vision-only Model 3 and Model Y maintain or improve active safety ratings in the U.S. and Europe, and perform better on automatic emergency braking (AEB) intervention for pedestrians than radar-equipped vehicles.

As domestic models remove the last radar, compared with foreign road conditions, the domestic road conditions are complex and changeable. Does it mean that Tesla has believed that only 8 cameras can cope with the domestic road environment? Woolen cloth?

When will HW4.0 be available on Chinese cars?

Not long ago, Tesla’s HW4.0 hardware has been exposed by the great gods. It is certain that HW4.0 will be the future of Tesla’s autopilot solution.

Overseas netizens said that Tesla has quietly started delivering the 2023 Model S and Model X equipped with HW 4.0, perhaps because the supporting software is still under development, and some functions are not available, such as Autopilot , adaptive battery life, FSD Beta and other functions.

However, judging from the exposure of the Great God Green, the autopilot solution used on the HW4.0 hardware uses a multi-camera + a millimeter-wave radar design.

Tesla invited the radar back after repeated jumps in the pure vision and radar solutions.

Specifically, based on the 8+1 cameras of the original HW3.0, HW4.0 has increased the configuration of 11+1 cameras. According to the camera interface labels F-SVC, L-SVC, and R-SVC, it is speculated that It is very likely that three new cameras will be added to the front and rear bumpers, replacing the original side ultrasonic radar.

In addition, the most important thing is to add a 4D millimeter-wave radar. In Musk’s words, this is a super reliable radar.

As for which radar is equipped, the case has been solved. It is the “Phoenix” lidar that everyone guessed before, because when overseas netizens picked up the car, the Tesla salesperson showed him the configuration list, and the logo displayed “AP4” at the same time. , is also equipped with a radar called “Phoenix”.

Now that HW4.0 is about to hit the car, at this juncture when the old and the new are changing, the domestic Tesla Model Y has followed the footsteps of foreign countries and announced the cancellation of the radar, which also means that HW4.0 is temporarily out of the domestic Model Y model .

It is not yet clear how long this facelift will last, but what is clear is that the domestic version of Model 3/Y will maintain the current configuration for a period of time. In addition, according to the news, the Model 3/Y of the new HW4.0 may not wait too long, and the iteration may start in October this year.

This also dispels the rumors that Tesla’s HW4.0 hardware has already appeared on the Shanghai production line.

It should be noted that Tesla’s move to cancel the ultrasonic radar last year was too radical, and it can even be said that it caught itself by surprise, because at that time, whether it was a domestic or overseas model, a large number of functions still relied on ultrasonic waves. Radar perception is implemented.

Therefore, for a period of time after the cancellation of the radar, the front and rear call, smart call, automatic parking, and parking distance assistance functions of the new car were affected and could not be used. The owner of the car caused a degree of distress.

Now that domestic models have canceled the ultrasonic radar, whether they will follow the example of foreign countries to stop the function for a period of time, or directly update the new version of AP technology to the car, still needs to wait for Tesla’s official announcement.

Having said that, the cancellation of the radar of the domestic Model Y can be understood as a reduction in configuration, so will the Model Y usher in another wave of price cuts?