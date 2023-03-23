The technology company founded by Jack Dorsey, Block collapses of 1o% on the stock exchange following the report of Hindenburg Research, who announced that he placed a “short” bet on the payment company. The short seller, Hindenburg Research, the same one that accused the Adani Group of tax fraud and share price manipulation, claims that Block has favored criminal activities, operated with mild controls and above all “highly” inflated the user base of the Cash Appa key performance metric.

The short seller described Block’s internal systems as a “Wild West approach to compliance.”

Hindenburg accuses Block of defrauding consumers and the US government

The short seller accuses Block (formerly Square) of being “willing to facilitate fraud against consumers and the government, avoid regulation, disguise predatory lending and fees as breakthrough technology, and dupe investors with inflated metrics.”

“Our 2-year investigation concluded that Block systematically took advantage of the demographics he claims to have helped,” Hidenburg’s report reads. The research firm also said that Block’s Cash App has thrived by serving “non-bank” customers.

Research suggests that those non-bank customers were involved in criminal or illegal activities. But not only that, according to the short seller the compliance programs related to the Cash App were quite lacking.

As part of his two-year investigation, Hindenburg spoke to several former Block employees who described how their concerns were suppressed and while users’ concerns were ignored, despite the fact that alleged “criminal activity and fraud were rampant on the platform.” ”.

Hindenburg’s lengthy report includes screenshots of internal systems and messages from employees. He also highlighted alleged false financial statements.

Up to 35% of Cash App’s revenue comes from interchange fees, according to Hindenburg. It’s about $892 million of revenue that the short seller said should be capped by law. But according to the research, Block avoids that regulatory cap imposed on large financial institutions by routing revenue through a small bank.

In other words, the short seller claims that “Block has fueled profitability avoiding banking regulation intended to protect merchants,” citing “interchange fees,” i.e. those charged to merchants for accepting the use of various payment cards.

Those are limited when charged by large banks that have over $10 billion in assets. “Despite having $31 billion in assets, Block avoids these regulations by routing payments through a small bank and scamming merchants out of high fees,” the report reads.

Hinderburg also pointed out that co-founders Jack Dorsey and James McKelvey have collectively sold more than $1 billion worth of stock during the pandemic.

Shares of Block are about 59% down from a year ago, when they priced about $133 a share. Shares opened at around $58 each on Thursday.