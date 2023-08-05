Home » Dossierage, “it’s like the P2”. Revealed the data of Renzi, Casaleggio and Santanchè
Dossierage, "it's like the P2". Revealed the data of Renzi, Casaleggio and Santanchè

Dossierage, “it’s like the P2”. Revealed the data of Renzi, Casaleggio and Santanchè

Dossieraggio, all the truths of the investigation between Copasir and Perugia

The dossier case ignites the summer of Italian politics amidst “embarrassments, silences, suspicions”, writes Repubblica today. According to Corriere della Sera, the case being investigated by the Prosecutor of Perugia is already on the table of Copasir, the parliamentary control committee on the secret services. “The first step of the parliamentary committee chaired by Lorenzo Guerini could be to hear the delegated authority of the government, namely Alfredo Mantovano, undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council who holds the delegation to the secret services”.

Meanwhile, the Perugia investigation focuses on deviations from institutional duties. Not only of the financier, lieutenant Striano, but also “the activity of the «SOS Group» of that judicial office (and they arrive, but now the data processing system has profoundly changed) thousands of reports, within which it was necessary to fish out those worthy of further study”, writes the Corriere della Sera.

“What kind? From the indication of a name, through access to the DNA database and other computer systems (from that of the Revenue Agency downwards) it is possible to collect information from which to reconstruct a person’s entire life, from an economic point of view and beyond. What use could be made or was made, afterwards, of those potential “dossiers””, the Corriere always explains. “The hundreds of accesses relating to names in politics and beyond, have raised the doubt of activities that could hardly have been lead to investigations connected to organized crime and money laundering, behind which the affairs of the mafia are often hidden”.

