On the evening of October 24, the pre-sale of Tmall’s “Double 11” was launched, and the Taobao live broadcast room was very lively.

The reporter learned from Taobao Live on October 25 that within 4 hours of the night when the pre-sale was launched, Taobao Live produced 130 live broadcast rooms with pre-sale amounts exceeding 10 million yuan.

Luo Yonghao, who had previously “retired” and started his own business, also appeared in the Taobao live broadcast room and completed his debut on the new platform, which received 26.628 million views that night.

Luo Yonghao’s Taobao live broadcast debut

At about 6 pm on October 24th, Luo Yonghao appeared in the Taobao live broadcast room and sold a box of 9.9 yuan.Coca Cola1 yuanthree squirrelsSmall biscuits and 3 bottles of craft beer for 1 yuan opened his “Double 11” live broadcast debut on Taobao live broadcast platform. Two hours later, Luo Yonghao’s live broadcast room exceeded 10 million viewers.

Previously, Luo Yonghao only carried out live broadcasts on Douyin. His first live show on Douyin on the evening of April 1, 2020 won a total of 48 million viewers and sales of over 110 million yuan.

In mid-June of this year, Luo Yonghao announced his “retirement” and devoted more energy to starting his own business in the AR field.On October 20 this year, “Make a friend” officialWeiboAnd Luo Yonghao himself announced that he will make his Taobao live broadcast debut on Tmall’s “Double 11” pre-sale day – October 24th at 8 pm, and said, “The needs of the ‘Double 11’ men should be taken care of. “

Luo Yonghao’s differentiation in product selection complements other anchors on the Taobao platform. On the evening of October 24, Luo Yonghao’s live broadcast room’s product categories mainly include digital home appliances, sports shoes and clothing, alcohol and beverages, etc., as well as individual skin care and beauty brands.

Luo Yonghao currently has 2.534 million followers on Taobao Live. According to the Taobao live broadcast preview, Luo Yonghao will also conduct a number of live broadcast activities with his friends in the follow-up.

Luo Yonghao’s schedule on Taobao Live

Picture from Taobao LiveWeibo

Taobao Live promotes the diversification of anchors

“Double 11” war situation begins

Not only Luo Yonghao was introduced, but this year’s “Double 11”, Taobao Live also pulled inNew OrientalFounder Yu Minhong, head live broadcast agency Yaowang Technology, etc.

According to reports, on the evening of October 31, Yu Minhong will appear “New OrientalXunchengeducateFranchise Store” Taobao Live Room.New Orientalsaid, do it on TaobaoeducateLive streaming is a long-term plan with clear goals.

The reporter learned from Yaowang Technology that on October 24, the official live broadcast room “Yaowang Dream Station” of Yaowang Technology Taobao Platform officially opened its Taobao live broadcast debut. In addition to the resident amateur anchors, Cecilia Cheung, Jiang Chao, Medina and other Yaowang co-stars , and also appeared as a “flying guest” to recommend products to consumers. The spot turnover of the entire live broadcast exceeded 22 million yuan, and the number of fans exceeded 1.5 million. It was one of the first live broadcast rooms to exceed 10 million viewers that night. Fang Jian, president of Yuanwang Technology, said in an interview with the media that after joining Taobao Live, the company has completed the global layout, and hopes to achieve the “troika” of Taobao, Douyin and Kuaishou in the future.

In response to a number of new anchors and live broadcast institutions that have recently joined,AlibabaChui Xue, President of Taobao Tmall Industry Development and Operation Center, said at the launch of Tmall’s “Double 11” on October 24 that Taobao Live focuses on the live broadcast of content that helps consumers make decisions, rather than entertainment content. “What the live broadcast needs to do is to consume decision-making content. The platform’s 1 billion users are very simple, that is, to buy things. This will attract business merchants instead of entertainment anchors.”

Fubuki said that the anchor group of Taobao Live is very stable, and there is a lot of room for the development of anchors for sales in Taobao, including the anchors in the middle waist, which have also developed rapidly in recent months.

On October 25, Taobao Live’s director, Dao Fang, said that since the beginning of this year, Taobao Live has built a live broadcast venue with content as the core.

On the evening of October 24, within 4 hours after the opening of Tmall’s “Double 11” pre-sale, Taobao Live’s waist anchors and new anchors achieved explosive growth, and the pre-sale guidance amount achieved year-on-year growth of 365% and 684% respectively. At the same time, the pre-sale guidance amount of live broadcast institutions also increased by 165% year-on-year.

Taobao Live introduced that since last year, the platform has spared no effort to support waist anchors and new anchors. It has successively launched four policies, including the New Pilot Program, the Alliance of Light-Inducers, the Super New Coffee Program, and the Yuanli Program. The goal is to support 2,000 account transactions. The annual turnover of 5,000 store broadcasters exceeds 10 million yuan, and 100 content accounts with more than one million fans are cultivated.

Data shows that from May to September this year, the monthly turnover (GMV) of waist anchors maintained a year-on-year growth of more than 50%.

Live streaming is essentially the anchors helping consumers achieve more favorable prices with their personal influence. In addition to the live broadcast channels, major e-commerce platforms have increased discounts in the “Double 11” promotional activities this year.

On October 24th, at the Tmall “Double 11” conference, Dai Shan, president of Ali’s domestic digital business sector, said that “this year’s investment is unprecedented”, Tmall will have 17 million kinds of products collectively discounted, and the whole store will be full every time. 300 minus 50″, 88VIP members will receive another 820 yuan coupon.

that day,JD.comA kick-off meeting was also held to launch “50 discounts for every purchase of 299” across stores and “100 discounts for every purchase of 1,000”, and more than 500 million products can enjoy 30-day long-term price guarantee services.JD.comGroup Vice President,JD.comLin Chen, head of the retail platform business center, said that it is expected that JD.com’s investment in full-link services during the “Double 11” period this year will increase by more than 50% compared with last year.

(Article source: Chinasecuritiesnewspaper)