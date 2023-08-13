Double blow for Nicolino Romito: the ex-MPS focuses on consultancy and fashion

Nicola Romito Chairman of Power Capital srl

Romito (ex Mps), who has been active for some years with his Power Capital, has scored two blows by strengthening himself in consultancy (and not only)

Nicolino Romitoformer deputy general manager of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, and has been active for some years with his Power Capitalscores a double shot strengthening in company consultancy and investing in fashion. In fact, a few days ago, paying out 1.25 million euros, he became the controlling shareholder with 62.5% of Cromwell Groupadvisory company to small and medium-sized companies already 50% owned by the lawyer Roberto Rocca e you Riccardo Zoppi.

The entry in the shareholders’ register took place through a capital increase from 81 thousand euro with a nominal value of 800 thousand euro with a share premium of 750 thousand euro through the issue of premium category shares (which ensure 75% of the voting rights) for 218 thousand 200 euro subscribed by Rocca for a share capital of 28.7% and from Lame for 8.7% and of standard category shares for 500 thousand euros with a premium of 750 thousand euros, subscribed entirely by the vehicle of Romito.

Always Power Capitalthen, through the newco Footprint Investments acquired control of 67% of the Silvano Sassetti shoe factory Of Mount San Pietrangeli (Fermo) born in 1996 and with a showroom in Milano. Andrea and Emanuele Sassetti have remained soci each with 16.5%, after having sold part of their shares to Romito who also acquired all of his father’s shares Silvano Sacchetti and his wife Nadia Quadrini for a total outlay of 805 thousand euros. The company ended 2019 with revenues for almost 7.5 million and in Power Capital’s plans there is the goal of reaching sales equal to 9 million in 2023 with a ebitda of 10-11% on sales.

