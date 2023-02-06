Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The tensions between the United States and China, which led to the cancellation of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to the People’s Republic, and new fears about the trajectory of monetary policy in light of US unemployment having fallen to 53-year lows hold back European stock exchanges. After making it through central bank week unscathed, stocks are now wondering whether Friday’s better-than-expected US labor market data will convince the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates higher than expected. The FTSE MIB of Piazza Affari is thus down as the quarterly season continues. Among the main titles, Telecom Italia is back on the rise pending developments on the Kkr offer for the network.

Strengthening dollar, oil rises

In the foreign exchange market, the euro fell to $1.0781 from 1.0840 at Friday’s close. The single currency is also worth 142.06 yen (from 141.96), while the prospect of a more aggressive Fed supports the greenback also against the yen at 131.74 from 128.63. On the energy front, oil prices gained ground after International Energy Agency Executive Director Faith Birol stressed that China‘s economic recovery remains a key driver for crude oil prices. “If demand goes up a lot, if the Chinese economy rebounds, then I think there will be a need for OPEC+ countries to evaluate their production levels,” she noted. March futures on WTI rise by 0.83% to 74 dollars a barrel, while April delivery on Brent marks +0.85% to 80.62 dollars. The price of natural gas was stable: -0.1% to 57.85 euros per megawatt hour.

Weak Yen Supports Tokyo, Nikkei Up 0.7%

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended the first session of the week with an increase, driven by the sudden weakening of the yen against the dollar, and thus moved against the trend with respect to the other main Asian markets. The Nikkei index of 225 leading stocks at the close of trading scored 27,693.65 points, up 0.67% while the Topix index gained 0.45% to 1,979.22 points. The bearish movement of the yen against the greenback was prompted by an indiscretion from the economic newspaper Nikkei, according to which the government has identified the deputy governor of the Boj, Masayoshi Amamiya, as the future number one of the central bank from next April, to replace the outgoing governor, Haruhiko Kuroda. The government reportedly expressed to Amamiya its desire for a continuation of the accommodating monetary policy that the Boj has been pursuing for over ten years. Amamiya, 67, is regarded as the main strategist of the ultra-expansionary monetary policy of the Central Bank of Japan.