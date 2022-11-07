The new issue of “Opportunities on the stock market “the fortnightly dedicated to financial advisors and stock market experts.

The main international lists started the month of November in the name of positivity. Several themes monitored by investors, first and foremost the meeting della Federal Reserve (Fed). At the end of the FOMC meeting, the monetary policy arm of the US central bank, US rates were raised by 75 basis points, as expected, for the fourth consecutive time. With its monetary tightening, aimed at bringing back inflation growth in the United States, the Fed has raised rates to the new range between 3.75% and 4%. In the press conference, the president Jerome Powell he stated that “long-term inflation expectations have moved downward” and that “the moment in which to slow down the pace of (rate) hikes could come at the next meeting or at the next one”. But Powell also specified that he believes that “the consumer price index and the data relating to the labor market” suggest that “the terminal rate will be higher than previously expected”.

As a result, the hope of new rate hikes below those launched by 75 basis points so far was more than offset by the fear that monetary tightening will eventually bring the final rate level to an even higher level than feared. Furthermore, the job report americano Friday highlighted a high number of new jobs and a rise in wages, accompanied by a slight increase in unemployment.

This week the most anticipated event is the publication of theUS inflation in October (Thursday) slowdown in the general component expected (8% consensus from economists), while the core component is still expected to remain at high levels (6.6% Bloomberg estimates). Finally, tomorrow’s mid-term elections in the United States should also be kept under observation, with the Republicans who, according to the latest polls, would have the House advantage while in the Senate the outcome is much more uncertain.

