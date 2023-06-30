Douyin 618 Good Things Festival: Unleashing Growth Potential and Advantages of Douyin E-commerce

During the Douyin 618 Good Things Festival in 2023, brand talents on the platform have experienced significant growth, highlighting the advantages of Douyin e-commerce as a long-term growth engine for businesses.

In a consumption environment where consumers are becoming more rational, this year’s 618 promotion served as a test for merchants in their growth process. However, they were able to deliver impressive results, surpassing previous years’ promotions.

The success of the 618 promotion can be attributed to the new gameplay introduced this year. With the upgrade of Douyin e-commerce to a global interest e-commerce platform, the connection between people and products in the shelf scene has become more interactive. The vast number of users and traffic within the Douyin ecological content field provides opportunities for both major brands and small-medium businesses to discover their own growth space and enhance competitiveness.

In order to explore how the platform can maximize the cycle of traffic and word-of-mouth through the interaction between the content field and the shelf field, Douyin e-commerce partnered with China Business News to launch the “2023 Douyin 618 Good Things Festival Report-Detonating Growth Methodology”. This report, available for download in PDF format, analyzes the key factors contributing to the success of the Douyin e-commerce 618 promotion from the perspectives of merchants, users, and platforms.

Overall, the Douyin 618 Good Things Festival has proven to be a catalyst for growth for businesses on the platform. With the unique path to detonate growth and the ability to leverage the platform’s vast user base, Douyin e-commerce is solidifying its position as an effective tool for businesses to achieve long-term success in the e-commerce market.