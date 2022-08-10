It is difficult to preserve our emotions if we only rely on words to express our intentions. Only by relying on objects can we penetrate the deepest emotions into every node of time and space. When the traditional category of domestic jewelry full of emotion abandons the traditional and dignified appearance, and presents it in front of young people with a more “fashionable” and “fancy” image, what kind of sparks will it create?

The Douyin 818 Discovery Goods Festival is in full swing, and the Douyin e-commerce jewelry trendy luxury industry has created a trendy feast for the “old objects” in the eyes of young people. Following the theme direction of “new appearance and new trend”, the jewelry fashion luxury industry fully taps the industry characteristics and cultural background, not only initiates a variety of live broadcast games to provide various forms of traffic support, but also encourages talents and businesses at all levels to create outstanding Jewelry fashion luxury category contrast and interesting content, participate in the topic “818 discovers new treasures”, show the “true, good and interesting” side of jewelry fashion luxury industry, and realize the deep meaning upgrade of the industry.

The event started at 00:00:00 on August 6th and ended at 23:59:59 on August 18th, and invited Hu Bing, Zhang Jizhong, Ma Weidu and many other stars and cultural celebrities to participate, which effectively boosted gold jewelry, ceramics The volume and sales of multiple brands of tea and jadeite have increased significantly. On the first day of the event, the domineering super barrel in CHALI tea, the Maizi family Hetianyu suet white jade bracelet, and the white master Fuding white tea gift box became popular items.





Daren releases content value to help detonate super interaction

The Douyin e-commerce jewelry trendy luxury industry has specially launched three highlights: live broadcast room play, product play and communication play, accurately taking advantage of KOLs at all levels of the industry, with the theme of finding new treasures in the industry #818, exploring traditional jewelry trends The “new treasure” of the luxury industry.

The gameplay of the live broadcast room covers business professionals at all levels of the industry, ensuring that celebrities at all levels have sufficient traffic support, and attracting fans of different tones by producing diversified high-quality content. The specific gameplay includes brand carnivals and big coffee live broadcast rooms. , Glory live broadcast room, good things live broadcast room, jewelry fashion luxury peak competition and many other ways to play.

#Original treasure can play like this is one of the unique highlights of the jewelry trendy and luxury industry in the Douyin 818 Discovery Festival. We invited Ma Weidu, Li Yugang, Li Yapeng and other leading experts to publish high-quality content to help the topic. On the one hand, the content mainly focuses on the contrast between tradition and trend of industry categories, such as showing the process of obtaining, processing and producing raw materials for industry categories, focusing on the presentation of rough raw materials that have been transformed into delicate and fashionable items through the hands of skilled craftsmen of the national tide. The video linkage creates such a fun and interesting industry image for the jewelry trendy luxury industry, and also allows more cultural heritage and craftsmen behind the treasures to be seen; Presenting the development of treasures from tradition to trend, helping consumers to discover and obtain their own national fashion jewelry, and conveying the main mind of the industry #818 to discover new treasures.





The brand carnival is also attracting attention. It mainly promotes key top brands, such as Feiyu, Hongbulin, Zhou Dasheng, Maizi Family, etc., and provides services such as 818 main venue, live broadcast selection, value-added purchases, and brand pavilion traffic support. The mutual cooperation between the brand and the content pull of the live broadcast room quickly promotes user attention and actual sales conversion.

The Glory Live Room invited Zhang Jizhong, Hu Bing, Cat Geevaluation and other top business leaders in the industry to enter the venue, helping them detonate the super interaction in the live broadcast room and create a strong momentum.

The Haowu live broadcast room provides traffic or product subsidy support to industry leaders and self-broadcasters, and has the opportunity to display resources at the 818 jewelry fashion luxury industry event venue. A series of gameplay strategies, bringing together high-quality jewelry fashion luxury brands, provide an important window of opportunity for the jewelry fashion luxury category to establish a differentiated cognition of “new fashion and good things” in the minds of consumers.

In order to further attract users and create market voice, the communication game has launched a topic challenge and a treasure live broadcast room. The topic challenge starts a topic challenge with #818 Discover new treasures to stimulate users’ enthusiasm for creating with hot topics. After accurate insight into users, the gameplay of the treasure live broadcast room also showed its own highlights, such as inviting KOLs such as the Forbidden City contract designer Bei Jie and other KOLs to recommend good items such as jade and jade to help users unlock a new perspective of jewelry fashion and luxury.

By creating #818discover new treasures #TikTok818discovery good things festival and other challenge topics, the traditional category of domestic jewelry has many new ways of breaking the circle. These new ways of playing, combined with interesting content design, allow users to watch in an immersive Appreciate and taste domestic jewelry from a new perspective. At the same time, it integrates the most popular elements into the classics of the national trend, inherits the cultural value of domestic jewelry with new forms and meanings, breaks the impression and restraint of traditional views, and gives domestic jewelry new vitality under the bold “trend attribute”. The Douyin e-commerce jewelry trendy luxury industry has effectively stimulated the enthusiasm of users to participate in and understand the main categories of jewelry trendy luxury industry, fully leveraging traffic attention, and forming an efficient interaction between brands and users. From the launch of the event to 15:00 pm on 8.10, the content related to the jewelry fashion and luxury industry has accumulated 7.81 million views.



