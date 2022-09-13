September 9,Douyin 921 Good Things FestivalOfficially kicked off, a series of rich gameplay and welfare activities, and support resources followed one after another, helping merchants to meet the “Golden Nine Silver Ten” consumption peak season, sprint “big business” sales, and obtain new revenue growth. During this period, Douyin Mall, based on the coordination of the center field and content field of global interest e-commerce, also unlocked multiple gameplays for merchants such as pre-sale, cross-store full discount, value purchase, low-cost spike, brand hall, etc. Linking massive user interests and rich supply not only helps merchants gain more exposure and transaction opportunities, but also effectively consolidates and enhances the brand loyalty and repurchase rate of merchant fans, creating a new increment full of “city” for them field.

Embracing the FACT+ methodology, field collaboration achieves results in advance

Before the opening of the Douyin 921 Good Things Festival, Douyin Mall has cooperated with a fast luxury fashion brand to conduct an effective exploration of the optimization of the transaction path. Relying on Daren to plant grass, pay attention to coupons, pull grass to buy and other full business links to drain traffic, the brand’s exposure and omni-channel conversion have achieved varying degrees of increase. Among them, the cumulative exposure of the most exposed users exceeded 10 million, and the highest number of people planted was nearly 600,000; the release of short videos also effectively drove the rise of the brand’s comprehensive search index, which better promoted the accumulation of traffic and the conversion of transactions .

At the same time, the two parties have effectively opened up the entire chain of mall operation, refined coverage of target user groups, and stimulated user interest to be transformed into shopping behaviors, and built a field synergy mechanism of “drainage + conversion” to provide brand explosion during the promotion period. FACT+ replicable methodology.

Based on this, Douyin Mall will launch more attractive promotions, channel gameplay and rich benefits during the Douyin 921 Good Things Festival, such as pre-sale, cross-store discounts, low-price spikes, and value purchases, which will boost the brand’s good things Continuously improve the attributes of “popular models”, efficiently cultivate users’ consumption mind, accelerate traffic conversion, and effectively promote the sustainable growth of business.

Welfare gameplay “city” is full of meaning, stimulating more business momentum

As the key gameplay of Douyin 921 Good Things Festival, “Cross-Store Reduction for Every Full Reduction” not only opens a full-reduction area for merchants in Douyin Mall, but also reduces 15 yuan for every 99 yuan, and can also be used in combination with other discounts, with the highest single order The reduction of 30,000 yuan further stimulated people’s enthusiasm for consumption and effectively promoted the conversion of transactions.





The “Low-priced Lightning Deal” event brings together more affordable products for people’s livelihood, and superimposes the lottery, explosion-proof lightning-fast and other games to provide more development space for merchants to focus on promotions, new products, and explosion-proof models, boosting the explosive growth of big promotions. .





In addition, Douyin Mall also helps merchants to lock users’ purchasing power in advance through pre-sale “deposit expansion gameplay”, bringing a “early buy discount” buying experience, boosting sales and enhancing user stickiness.

In order to ensure more accurate traffic and higher conversion efficiency during the big promotion, Douyin Mall also provides merchants with centralized channel traffic and promotion resource support, so that products and benefits can be more easily “visible”.

In the value purchase game, Douyin Mall launched the “renew” theme scene, bringing together big-name subsidies and hot-selling categories, providing strong support for merchants to make breakthroughs in key categories of transactions; and providing search channels for merchants under the “value purchase” label Priority presentation, channel product pre-ordering, brand/theme area priority recommendation, creating a network-wide marketing matrix consisting of off-site communication, on-site talent planting, APP opening, and Feeds advertising exposure, which comprehensively helps more high-quality good things in Efficient transactions during the promotion period. Douyin Mall has also specially built a brand pavilion, selected TOP-level flagship brands, and promoted and drained key brand resources through measures such as platform full subsidy reduction and flagship big-name day, providing strong momentum for brands to break through.





Pre-sale, cross-store discounts, and low-cost spikes all provide merchants with special resources, gain more exposure, and effectively increase transaction opportunities. It is worth mentioning that the Doudian Ranking List, as a label authentication and traffic distribution tool provided by Douyin e-commerce for high-quality merchants, comprehensively sorts indicators such as sales volume, store popularity, and repeat customers, and displays them on live broadcasts, short videos, and the homepage of the mall. Recommendations, search pages and other scenarios are displayed, which effectively helps high-quality merchants establish a good store image in the hearts of users, and has become an important way to increase in-store traffic and conversion during the Douyin 921 Good Things Festival.

As a new business position for merchants, Douyin Mall has opened up the two-way consumption link of “people looking for goods” + “goods looking for people” with rich welfare and resource support, realizing the effective coordination of FACT + content field and central field, and operating from merchants It is expected to help merchants at all levels gain traffic exposure in appropriate fields, and unlock global interest in e-commerce through the collaboration of content fields and central fields. The “big business” opportunity of Douyin 921 has achieved the “big explosion” growth of the Douyin 921 Good Things Festival. (Yang Yan)



