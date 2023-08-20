Douyin E-commerce and Kunming Partner to Develop Flower Live Broadcast E-commerce Industry Cluster

Douyin E-commerce and Kunming Join Forces to Boost Flower Live Stream E-commerce Industry Cluster

Kunming, Yunnan – In a bid to support the development of the local flower industry, Douyin E-commerce and the Kunming Municipal Bureau of Commerce have signed a cooperation agreement. The agreement aims to harness the strengths of both parties, foster resource sharing, and establish a sustainable partnership. The collaboration will primarily focus on flower and green plant trading, as well as planting areas in Chenggong, Yiliang, Jinning, and Songming under Kunming’s jurisdiction. By incubating key businesses, building a robust supply chain, and planning marketing events, the partnership aims to fortify the local flower industry. Ultimately, this initiative will help Kunming establish itself as a flourishing hub for flower live stream e-commerce.

The “Yunhua Industry and Live Streaming E-commerce Innovation Summit Forum and Yunhua Upstream Supply Chain Innovation and Development Conference” took place on August 19 at the Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center in Kunming, Yunnan. The forum witnessed the signing of the cooperation agreement between Douyin E-commerce and the Kunming Municipal Bureau of Commerce. Esteemed attendees included leaders from various departments such as the China Communications and Transportation Association, Yunnan Provincial Department of Commerce, Kunming Flower Industry Chain Office, and Kunming Bureau of Commerce. Additionally, representatives from e-commerce platforms, listed companies, financial institutions, investment institutions, supply chain companies, and renowned flower planting cooperatives in Yunnan were present. The gathering aimed to enhance Yunnan’s flower sales, promote digital and intelligent development across the entire industry chain, and solidify its position as the leading flower industry belt in Asia and a global powerhouse.

Yang Yong, head of the flower gardening industry at Douyin E-commerce, expressed that Yunnan’s flowers are making their way into countless households across the nation through platform live streams, short videos, and shopping malls. By 2022, the number of merchants on the platform from the Yunnan flower industry belt is expected to quadruple in comparison to the previous year. Furthermore, a total of 548,000 live streams featuring Yunnan flowers will be broadcasted, leading to a threefold increase in relevant consumers and substantial growth in payment GMV. The “Mountain goods on the headlines” initiative, part of Douyin E-commerce’s agricultural aid project, contributed significantly to the flourishing “flower economy”. Sales of local hydrangeas skyrocketed by 627%, while succulents, roses, and carnations saw a doubling of sales figures.

As part of the collaboration with Kunming’s flower and green plant industry, Douyin E-commerce will introduce targeted support policies to foster the growth of emerging businesses and drive the expansion of leading enterprises. The platform will fully leverage its unique features and deploy e-commerce marketing activities to promote the brand of the local industrial belt during peak flower seasons. On August 16, Douyin E-commerce launched a special flower sales event called “Douyin Qixi Gift Season”, where selected Kunming flowers and green plants were showcased. E-commerce experts and brand merchants collaborated through short videos, live streams, and shopping malls to deliver bouquets and romance to households. Service functions such as “arranged day delivery” and “unpacking worry-free” were employed to enhance the shopping experience.

Douyin E-commerce has emerged as a prime channel for consumers to purchase flowers due to its global interest e-commerce advantages. The platform effectively showcases the unique characteristics and emotional significance of flowers, propelling tremendous growth in flower consumption, particularly in the gifting segment. On this year’s Valentine’s Day alone, flower payment GMV surged by over 170%, order volumes increased by more than 160%, and the number of creators promoting flower goods rose by 210%. These trends indicate significant potential for further growth in flower consumption through Douyin E-commerce, attracting more creators to join the flower delivery sector and generate revenue.

Source: Financial Report Network

