This is also an important signal for the company to further “de-ByteDance” since ByteDance (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. changed its name to Douyin Group (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. in May this year. Douyin Group has a new outfit! On October 12, it was revealed that several of its companies had changed their names one after another, replacing “ByteDance” with “Douyin” as the core component of the company name, such as changing “ByteDance Co., Ltd.” to “Douyin Limited”. company”.

In addition, Douyin Group launched a new LOGO, and has completed account avatar replacement on Douyin, WeChat official account and other platforms.

Douyin Group’s WeChat official account has updated its LOGO

After the news of the LOGO replacement and the multi-company name change came out, the outside world continued to speculate on the reasons behind it. All-weather Technology also asked ByteDance, but as of press time, the other party has not responded.

1

“Byte Beat” retired?

When it comes to the name “ByteDance”, most people should be familiar with it.

After all, the company’s two flagship products, Toutiao and Douyin, occupy leading positions in the graphic information and short video live broadcast markets respectively, and also contribute most of the company’s revenue.

QusetMobile’s previous report pointed out that Toutiao has accumulated 600 million registered users in the four years since its launch; ByteDance’s official “2020 Douyin Data Report” shows that Douyin (including Douyin Volcano and Douyin Extreme Edition) has more than 100 daily active users. 600 million. Comparing the scale of China‘s over 1 billion netizens, it shows the user coverage of ByteDance.

Before 2018, ByteDance did not use this name, but used the name “Today’s Toutiao” for 6 years. The outside world regards this name change as a signal that ByteDance’s development focus has shifted from graphic information to short video live broadcast, indicating the company’s greater ambition and determination.

At that time, the short video live broadcast track did not break out, but ByteDance obviously predicted the development direction and user preferences of mobile Internet technology in advance.

Judging from the later results, the adventure of ByteDance was successful. It took only 4 years for the outside world to remember this “Internet star” and used to use “ByteDance” instead of “Today’s Toutiao”.

According to the “2021 Hurun China Top 500″ ranking released by the Hurun Research Institute, ByteDance’s valuation has reached 2.25 trillion yuan.

Just as ByteDance is gradually being accepted by the market, it has made a series of adjustments: In November 2021, the new CEO Liang Rubo announced that the company’s business will be divided into six sectors – Douyin, Dali Education, Feishu, and Volcano Engine , Lightyear and TikTok.

Among them, the Douyin section covers Douyin, Toutiao, Xigua Video, Search, Encyclopedia and other vertical service businesses, and is mainly responsible for the company’s domestic information and service business.

From the perspective of business name and business composition, this adjustment indicates the improvement of Douyin’s internal status in ByteDance.

In May of this year, ByteDance renamed many of its subsidiaries: the original ByteDance (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. was renamed Douyin Group (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., the original ByteDance Co., Ltd. was renamed Douyin Co., Ltd., the original Beijing Bytedance Network Technology Co., Ltd. was renamed Douyin Vision (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and the original Beijing Bytedance Technology Co., Ltd. was renamed Beijing Douyin Information Service Co., Ltd.

Similarly, ByteDance at that time not only did not give any explanation for the reason for the name change, but also did not respond to various external statements and speculations.

Since then, the company has quietly launched the process of “de-bytedating”, including changing other company names and this LOGO adjustment.

2

Where is the new story of “Douyin”?

Regarding the reasons for the name change and LOGO adjustment of ByteDance, Li Chengdong, the founder of Dolphin Club and an e-commerce strategy analyst, believes that the main reason is “the higher brand awareness of Douyin”, but he also thinks it is a very strange thing, “Generally, down, no adjustment is required.”

Bailian Consulting analyst Zhuang Shuai analyzed the company’s business development direction and believed that the name adjustment means “the business focus is on Douyin rather than other products such as Toutiao”, “this move may be preparing for the listing”, because “clearly the main business The business can convey a clearer and clearer message to the underwriters, which will help the roadshow to better subscribe.”

When ByteDance changed its name in May, there were already speculations about “starting the listing”; then it was contacted that ByteDance appointed “listing for more than 100 companies” in April this year after the CFO position was vacant for 5 months. and other capital market financing projects provided legal services” senior lawyer Micro Motion is the new CFO, the listing seems to be more and more realistic.

No matter what the reasons are behind the various adjustments, a clear sign is that Douyin will become the backbone of the domestic business, or take on a series of important tasks from profitability to market expansion in the next stage.

Since its launch in 2016, Douyin has indeed achieved good results – it has achieved over 600 million daily active users in four years; especially since the development of e-commerce business, Douyin has grown faster than the previous generation of e-commerce rookies Pinduoduo. According to data from Jiuqian Consulting Center, Douyin e-commerce has achieved GMV exceeding 730 billion yuan in less than 2 years (2021), while Pinduoduo has taken nearly 4 years.

At the second Douyin E-commerce Ecological Conference in May this year, the official announced new data: In the past year, Douyin E-commerce GMV was 3.2 times that of the same period, and more than 10 billion items were sold.

According to the data quoted by the Beijing Business Daily, of ByteDance’s total revenue of 236.6 billion yuan in 2020, the advertising business revenue was 183.1 billion yuan, accounting for 77.4%, of which Douyin contributed nearly 60% of the total advertising revenue. . Roughly calculated, the advertising revenue contributed by Douyin exceeded 100 billion yuan.

By 2021, according to an exposed “ByteDance 2021 Target Interview Minutes”, the company’s advertising revenue target for the year will reach 260 billion yuan, and the goal of splitting Douyin by product is 150 billion yuan.

However, with the rapid development of short video live broadcasts, the industry is heading for a bottleneck period, traffic growth has begun to peak, and Douyin’s problems have gradually been exposed.

In May of this year, Wei Wenwen, president of Douyin e-commerce, publicly revealed that Douyin has over 600 million daily active users. This also means that in the more than two years since the release of the “2020 Douyin Data Report”, Douyin’s daily active growth has been less than 100 million, and it has been stopped outside the “700 million” threshold; even in the Spring Festival activities + Spring Festival Gala red envelope interaction and other functions However, this number has not improved significantly.

In terms of business, the problems left over from the early barbaric growth of Douyin e-commerce are gradually exposed. Consumers generally report that the platform is “slow in delivery of goods”, “express delivery cannot be delivered to your door”, “trouble with returns”, and “poor service attitude”. At a time when e-commerce is returning to users and attaching importance to consumer experience, this is undoubtedly a challenge for Douyin.

Douyin Co., Ltd. financing history

According to Tianyancha, as of August 2021, Douyin Co., Ltd. has completed 9 rounds of financing. In terms of financing stage and number of financings, it has indeed reached the threshold of listing. But after the listing, what new stories can Douyin Co., Ltd. tell, and how to achieve sustainable growth, are issues that need to be considered now.