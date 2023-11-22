Create a news article using this content

Douyu CEO arrested on suspicion of opening casino – Xinhuanet

@成都Dujiangyan Public Security Bureau issued a police report: After investigation, our bureau found that Chen Moujie (male, 39 years old) was suspected of opening a casino. Currently, Chen Moujie has been arrested in accordance with the law. The case is under further investigation. (Reporter: Dong Xiaohong) ​​​

【Error correction】

[Editor in charge: Zhou Chuqing]

010020020110000000000000011124101129987546

.

Share this: Facebook

X

