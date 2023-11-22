Home » Douyu CEO arrested on suspicion of opening casino – Xinhuanet
Business

Douyu CEO arrested on suspicion of opening casino – Xinhuanet

by admin

Create a news article using this content

Douyu CEO arrested on suspicion of opening casino – Xinhuanet

@成都Dujiangyan Public Security Bureau issued a police report: After investigation, our bureau found that Chen Moujie (male, 39 years old) was suspected of opening a casino. Currently, Chen Moujie has been arrested in accordance with the law. The case is under further investigation. (Reporter: Dong Xiaohong) ​​​

【Error correction】

[Editor in charge: Zhou Chuqing]

010020020110000000000000011124101129987546

.

See also  Shandong Molong Secretary of the Board of Directors Suddenly Filed an Investigation after Resignation for More than a Year-Finance News

You may also like

Sardinia, Cdx in pieces. Meloni against the League....

Ningdu, Jiangxi: Rushing for orders and busy producing

Enel, record leap in debt in 2022: the...

How dangerous are the new ETFs?

Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Securities Fraud After...

Stock prices are rising even though the economy...

The new immigration law is already dead

The three major A-share indexes collectively rose. PEEK...

World economy at a crossroads – How globalization...

Mixed Trend for the Dollar as it Opens...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy