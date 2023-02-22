doValue completed the Souq Project, which involved the sale to Intrum of two NPL portfolios of approximately €630 million of aggregate gross book value linked to the securitization vehicles HAPS Cairo 1 and Cairo 2 (both managed by doValue Greece).

The transaction, which was structured, executed and completed by doValue Greece in volatile market conditions, allows doValue to accelerate the collection activity in Greece and at the same time to maintain the long-term servicing mandate on the portfolios acquired by Intrum.

The process that led to the sale was also implemented thanks to doLook, the digital NPL trading platform that doValue jointly developed with the fintech company Debitos and is a demonstration of doValue’s ability to leverage innovative platforms to bring term recovery strategies for their clients.

The Souq Project is one of the largest NPL disposals in Europe and is the first NPL disposal in Greece on the doLook platform.