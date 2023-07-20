DoValue: Significant Advances in AI Applications

DoValue, a European player in the management and evaluation of credit and real estate assets, has announced the achievement of significant milestones in several key projects developed by its innovation lab and the start of the next phase of the doTransformation programme, an important initiative presented at the last Capital Market Day 2022.

“The promise of AI has always been clear to us at doValue and we are now proud to communicate the concrete results that this technology is delivering in all our activities, with tangible effects on our KPIs and our financials,” said George Kalogeropoulos , COO of the Group.

After several tests, doValue is ready to introduce AI-based NPL repayment forecasting models and has completed the implementation of a text mining-based search engine in Italy.

The company has developed a Chatbot to support a debt collection portal that will introduce a self-service platform allowing doValue to change its approach in the recovery process, in order to manage the customer of a company and not the debtor of a loan.

The introduction of Robotics Process Automation (RPA) e-Business Process Modeling (BPM) tools enables greater operational efficiency by streamlining processes and minimizing manual effort. Finally, since the launch of ChatGPT, doValue closely monitors the progress in generative AI and has thoroughly evaluated the possible improvements and benefits of this technology for its operations.

